Alex Gonzaga explains why she had to keep wedding a secret
Alex Gonzaga and husband Mikee Morada
Alex Gonzaga explains why she had to keep wedding a secret

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 18, 2021 - 11:23am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Alex Gonzaga revealed yesterday that she got married with boyfriend Mikee Morada last November.

In her YouTube account, Alex said that the intimate wedding was only attended by their immediate family and was held in their family residence in Taytay, Rizal.

 

 

"Isa na po akong may bahay at isa na po akong wife," Alex said.

She also apologized to her fans for not immediately talking about the wedding.  

"We want to celebrate together as a family muna and s'yempre alam din namin 'yung timing din at tsaka alam din namin na may pandemic. So we just wanted to keep it to ourselves for a little while to celebrate,” she said.

Celebrities such as Melai Cantiveros, Bianca Gonzalez, Loisa Andalio, Billy Crawford, Karla Estrada, Jessy Mendiola, to name a few, commented on Alex’s Instagram post, extending their congratulations for the couple.

“Congratulations alsy balsy and mikee,” Melai wrote.

“Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Morada,” Bianca commented.

"Netizens, we are married!" Alex said in an Instagram post.

Luis Manzano, who is also set to be married to Jessy Mendiola, jokingly commented: "Alam naman ni Mikee?"

Alex and Mikee got engaged in 2019. They announced their engagement last January 2020.

