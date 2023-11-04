^

'Where's Cassandra?': Rhian Ramos to play ice queen in upcoming 'Encantadia' show

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 4, 2023 | 4:43pm
Rhian Ramos will play Mitena, the twin sister of Cassiopeia (Solenn Heussaff) in the upcoming show "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre."
MANILA, Philippines — After the four Sang'gres last week, Rhian Ramos was announced as another cast member of the upcoming continuation story of the 2016 fantasy show "Encantadia." 

Rhian's reveal was made at the end of the Friday newscast of "24 Oras," as was the usual spot of entertainment news before the show ends. 

She will play Mitena, the twin sister of Cassiopeia (Solenn Heussaff), in "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre."

The finale of the 2016 show introduced Cassiopeia's twin bearing her face. She was looking over Lireo from her ice palace. Before the show closed, the ice queen promised that she will soon conquer Encantadia. 

Showbiz reporter Nelson Canlas asked Rhian what her power would be in the upcoming show, presumably showing next year.  

"Isa siyang Ice Queen so I believe it has something to do with that. Pero may mga makukuha din kasi akong kapangyarihan along the way. So madadagdagan nang madadagdagan," Rhian said. 

"Yes, hindi lang kapatid. But I am her twin. Sabay kaming isinilang sa mundo ng Encantadia," she revealed. 

She added that her kingdom is in Minea-ave, which is north of Encantadia. 

Rhian's revelation caused intrigue among fans who have watched the show as it was only shown that Cassiopeia is the first of her kind who freed the diwatas from enslavement and founded their own kingdom. 

She also shared that she and Solenn were able to catch up and the latter confirmed to her that she was indeed joining the show. The two recently attended the Opulence Halloween Ball. Solenn came as her character, Cassiopeia. 

As much as fans of the show welcomed Rhian's addition, they are also wondering when the show will reveal Cassandra. 

In the 2016 finale, Cassiopeia left a baby made by her blood, the hair of Lira (Mikee Quintos) and the ash of Amihan (Kylie Padilla). Amihan died in the show. She left her daughter, Lira, in the care of her father, Ybrahim/Ybarro (Ruru Madrid). 

Cassiopeia told them to take care of Cassandra because she will be their heir. 

Some fans are asking if she will be a keeper of one of the gems when Deia (to be played by Angel Guardian) was introduced last week as among the new Sang'gres, or royal blood/nobility in Encantadia. 

The Sang'gres of Lireo were known to be keepers of the gems of Encantadia. These are elemental gems that control air, water, land and fire. 

Apart from Angel, Kelvin Miranda, Faith Da Silva and Bianca Umali were revealed as the new generation of Sang'gres. 

The rest of the cast of the show were also revealed. They include Ricky Davao, Sherilyn Reyes, Bianca Manalo and Glaiza de Castro, who played Pirena on the 2016 show. 

RELATED:  Bianca Umali, Kelvin Miranda, Faith Da Silva, Angel Guardian topbill upcoming 'Encantadia' show

