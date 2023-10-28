Bianca Umali, Kelvin Miranda, Faith Da Silva, Angel Guardian topbill upcoming 'Encantadia' show

The new Sang'gres of "Encantadia" (from left) Faith Da Silva, Angel Guardian, Bianca Umali and Kelvin Miranda.

MANILA, Philippines — GMA-7 finally revealed the cast for the much-anticipated continuation of its highly popular fantasy series "Encantadia."

Bianca Umali was first revealed on Thursday. She will play Terra, the lost daughter of Danaya (Sanya Lopez), who is among the queen sisters also known as Sang'gre (royalty in the world of Encantadia) in the 2016 show "Encantadia." Danaya was the protector of the earth gem.

Last night, Terra's three other fellow Sang'gres and presumably cousins were revealed.

Faith Da Silva, fresh from her kontrabida role in "Maging Sino Ka Man," will play Flamarra. Donning a red sweetheart dress with puffed sleeves, she is descended from the line of Pirena (Glaiza de Castro), an heir of the kingdom of Hathoria from her father, Hagorn's (John Arcilla) side. In the 2016 show, Pirena fell in love with the Punjabwe named Azulan (Marx Topacio).

Angel Guardian will play the role of Deia. The pretty looker who strikingly resembles Mikee Quintos, who played Lira in 2016, wore a blue dress at last night's reveal.

Interestingly, Lira is the daughter of Amihan (Kylie Padilla), the keeper of the air gem. Another interesting fact is that Deia is the name of Iza Calzado's daughter. Iza played Amihan in the original 2005 run of the show.

The most curious part goes to Kelvin Miranda, who is set to play the role of Adamus. At the end of the 2016 show, fans of the show were surprised and delighted to see a major shift in the Lireo descendancy. Although Alena (Gabbi Garcia) and Ybrahim (Ruru Madrid) conceived Kahlil, his life was short-lived.

Alena granted the wish of a dying Adamyan named Memfes (Lance Serrano) who wanted his race to continue existing after the great war that ensued in the latter part of the show. Their union gave birth to Adamus at the finale episode. Adamus is presumed to survive into adulthood and will become a male Sang'gre heir, the first of his kind.

"Encantadia" tells the story of the kingdoms within its enchanted world inhabited by mythical and magical creatures. Four sisters from the Lireo kingdom are entrusted as keepers of the gems of air, water, fire and earth.

Love and power prove to be a conflicting mix as each of the sisters eventually find themselves struggling to find the balance between leading a kingdom and giving in to their hearts' desires.

It was first aired in 2005 with a cast led by Iza Calzado, Karylle, Diana Zubiri and Sunshine Dizon. They played the roles of Amihan, Alena, Danaya and Pirena, respectively.

In 2016, GMA decided to do what it calls is a requel (retelling and sequel). They cast Kylie Padilla as Amihan, Gabbi Garcia as Alena, Sanya Lopez as Danaya and Sunshine Dizon as Pirena.

The show's lead visual artist, Noel Layon Flores, who has been with its first iteration in 2005, told Philstar.com that the upcoming show will be a "visual treat."

"It will be a visual treat," he said in an email interview. "It is a spin-off that I expect personally to be more grounded. It is a branch storyline that builds up a bigger narrative moving towards the main tree trunk that is 'Encantadia,'" he added.

RELATED: Iza Calzado shows new baby named after her 'Encantadia' character