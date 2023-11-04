'Wala po akong na-violate na batas': Abegail Rait says she was single when she met Francis M

MANILA, Philippines — Abegail Rait stressed that she was single when she met the late Francis M, whom she claimed was the father of her daughter, Gaile Francesca.

The former flight attendant caused quite a stir due to her revelation 15 years after the late rapper passed on in 2009.

She uploaded a 15-minute video where she addressed the hanging questions and the bashing they got after they appeared on "Pinoy Pawnstars."

Among those questions were her marital status when she allegedly entered into a relationship with the rapper.

She gave a disclaimer that she is not adept in Philippine laws.

"Hindi ako maalam sa batas, pero ang tanong ko po: Ang hindi alam ng nakakarami, nu'ng nagka-relasyon kami ni Kiko, hanggang sa mamatay siya, alam ko ano ang estado ko sa buhay niya," she said.

She also addressed those who called her kabit or mistress.

“Kung kabit po ako at nanira ng pamilya — sana may maglakas ng loob na sabihin na wala na sila ni Pia nu'ng dumating ako sa buhay niya," Rait said.

"Dalaga po ako nu'ng maging kami ni Kiko. Wala na po siya sa family residence nila for years. And, wala po akong na-violate na batas sa Pilipinas dahil single po ang marital status ng partner ko hanggang sa kinamatayan niya," she added.

She also shared that Francis explained his situation to her and her family.

"Pinaliwanag sa akin ni Kiko from the start, what we are facing, documents will show. Ipinag-paalam niya 'yan sa Mommy ko at sa pamilya ko, sa lola ko. Wala po akong hinahabol. Masyado nang matagal ang mga nangyari. We’re not expecting approval or acceptance, but respect.”

Before she ended her video, she appealed to the public to know the story before making their judgment.

"'Wag po sanang husgahan ang isang tao batay sa narinig at nabasa ninyo. Alamin n'yo muna ang buong kwento bago niyo siraan ang buong pagkatao. I hope this video will clarify all and stop hatred. Maraming salamat po," she said. — Video from Abegail Rait YouTube channel

