Abegail Rait apologizes for causing hurt by coming out as Francis M's alleged lover

MANILA, Philippines — Abegail Rait apologized for causing pain to the late Francis Magalona's family after she and her daughter revealed themselves as related to the rapper.

In a 15-minute video, Rait shared how she felt after the aftermath of her appearance in an episode of "Pinoy Pawnstars," where she and daughter Gaile Francesca sold the jersey of Francis, also fondly called Kiko.

Rait said she turned down several interview requests after the revelation, but decided to upload a video addressing the hanging questions and the bashing she and her daughter are going through.

"Okay lang sa akin kung ako na 'yung pinaka-masamang tao sa paningin ninyo. Homewrecker, kabit, mistress — lahat na ng adjective na nagamit niyo, tanggap ko po. Pero ang ipinakikiusap ko sana ay ‘wag naman ‘yung anak ko," she began.

She cited the comments and articles that were written about her and her daughter, calling some unfair for their captions that caused intrigue.

“Aminado po ako, tao lang ako na nagkakamali, nasasaktan, pero imbes na iiyak ko ay ipinapakita ko sa anak ko na kaya ko siyang ipagtanggol. Sana po maintindihan niyo ako bilang ina na nagsasalita para sa kanyang anak," she said.

Provocative letters

Rait shared that she received letters, which she said she will withhold the names that provoke her and contain harsh words. She said it was "too much."

"Tinatanong n'yo po ako 15 years. Nanahimik na rin lang naman ako, bakit kailangan ko pang ipangalandakan sa buong mundo na may anak ako kay Kiko?"

"For the record, sa lahat ng hindi nakakaalam, iisa-isahin ko po sa inyo. Sabi n'yo planado ang paglantad naming mag-ina at hindi magandang venue ang paglabas namin kay Boss Toyo (host of "Pinoy Pawnstars") dahil gusto lang sumikat at ginagamit lang ang pangalan ni Kiko para magka-pangalan. Natakbo ako sa barangay elections. Pang-pondo para sa pagtakbo. Eh hindi po totoo 'yun," she stressed.

Rait recently ran in the Barangay polls but failed to win a seat.

The video also shows Rait explaining her life as a single mother and how she raised her kids with the help of her mother.

She is grateful for her mother for helping her raise her kids. She was a flight attendant, and also sold items during the pandemic.

Supporting Cheska's showbiz dream

Rait also shared the reason why she and her daughter appeared on the said show. She wanted to support her daughter's dream to enter showbiz.

"Si Cheska bata pa lang, alam na niya ang pangarap niya. 'Yun ay maging artista regardless of who her father was. When she reached 14, she was firm with her decision to enter showbiz," Rait said.

The single mother also revealed that she signed a management contract for her daughter under the talent agency of Direk Mon Roco.

Cheska went through voice lessons and limited acting workshops, but those needed funding to continue pursuing. She also asked Roco if she could borrow a service vehicle for them to use but the director said there was no budget for it.

"That's when I talked to Cheska if she would allow to convert funds and put the jersey to a museum to preserve and para na rin to pursue her career and save some for the only amount she gained from her father," she said.

That's when she got the idea to trade the jersey in the show hosted by Boss Toyo, who briefed her that they would document everything that transpires in their show.

"The video was unscripted and what was asked was answered.

“No remorse, and what should I be ashamed of? What I said there is the story behind the jersey and those are facts,” she added.

Rait said even Boss Toyo was surprised about her revelation.

“I felt Kiko led me to do that," she said.

When the episode came out, that's when Rait saw how big the revelation came out to be.

"Kita ko sa phone ko, naging national issue na po ako ng buong Pilipinas... Na tag ako proud kabit, illegitimate child. Patahimikin ko na kaluluwa ni Kiko. Kapal ng mukha ko. Masyadong maingay. Insensitive para sa pamilya."

"Para sa kalinawan ng lahat, wala po akong pinaglalaban. Nagkataon lang, nagbenta ako ng jersey ni Kiko para suportahan ang karerang tinatahak ng anak niya. 'Yun lang po 'yun and the rest is history," Rait said.

Sorry to Kiko's family

Amid the noise that is currently hounding her and the people involved, Rait said she is sorry to Kiko's family.

“Sa lahat po ng nasaktan, sa pamilya po ni Kiko, humihingi po ako ng dispensa sa lahat ng kaguluhang ito. Hindi ko po ipinagmamalaki ang naging pagkakasala ko pero tao lang po ako; hindi ako perpekto. Kung mali man pong paglantad naming mag-ina, I'm sorry," she said.

For those who were wondering where she was when Kiko was ill and eventually when he passed on, Rait also explained her side.

"Tinatanong n'yo po nasaan ako nu'ng mga panahong nagkasakit siya. Buntis po ako noon. Nanganak. Naka-confine siya noon. Nakabalik, two months na si Cheska. Then, 'di na siya nakalabas pa. Araw-araw po, ako ang kausap niya. Gusto ko pong pumunta pero ayaw ko na pong dagdagan."

Rait added that she was also present at the late rapper's funeral.

"Nasaan po ako noong burol n'ya? Tanungin n'yo po sila dahil lahat sila alam nila kung sino kami ni Cheska. We were there," Rait shared.

Kiko's explanation

Rait also said that before they got involved, Francis explained his situation to her.

“Kung kabit po ako at nanira ng pamilya — sana may maglakas ng loob na sabihin na wala na sila ni Pia nu'ng dumating ako sa buhay niya."

"Dalaga po ako nu'ng maging kami ni Kiko. Wala na po siya sa family residence nila for years. And, wala po akong na-violate na batas sa Pilipinas dahil single po ang marital status ng partner ko hanggang sa kinamatayan niya," she said.

She added that Francis explained this to her mother and her family.

“Wala po akong hinahabol. Masyado nang matagal ang mga nangyari. We’re not expecting approval or acceptance, but respect," she said.

