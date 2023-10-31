^

Daria Ramirez talks about her split from Joey de Leon

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 31, 2023 | 11:45am
Daria Ramirez talks about her split from Joey de Leon
Veteran actress Daria Ramirez
MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actress Daria Ramirez revealed the reason behind her separation from ex-husband Joey de Leon.

During her interview with Ogie Diaz, Daria mentioned that they were quite young back then, with Joey at 25 years old and herself at 20. 

“Hindi naggo-grow ‘yung aming relationship dala ng kabataan. Bata pa ako masyado eh," Daria said. 

"Hindi ko alam ang buhay may asawa. Hindi naman ako lumaki na sinabihan ako ng mama ko. Late na nung sinabi ng mama, actually buntis na ako noon… Hindi pumasok sa isip nila na bigla akong mag-aasawa. Hindi pa nila tanggap,” she added. 

Daria and Joey are the parents of two children: actor Keempee and daughter Cheenee.

“Actually, pareho lang kami eh. Nabigla rin ‘yung kabila, nabigla rin ‘yung pamilya ko. Hindi ko alam ‘yung mga dos and don’ts,” she said. 

Daria said she is single now. 

Joey, meanwhile, has his own family with Eileen Macapagal. —Video from Ogie Diaz YouTube channel 

RELATED'E.A.T.' apologizes over Joey de Leon 'lubid' comment

