'E.A.T.' apologizes over Joey de Leon 'lubid' comment

MANILA, Philippines — The production of noontime show "E.A.T" apologized for the "lubid" comment of its host Joey de Leon on its recent episode that drew flak for its suggestion on the sensitive topic of suicide.

In a letter dated Sept. 25, 2023 addressed to Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) chairperson Diorella "Lala" Sotto that circulated on social media and posted on X by Inquirer.net, the production aired its side and expressed its regret over the incident.

"During the said incident, Mr. Joey de Leon suggested 'lubid' (rope) as an answer to a question regarding things that may be worn around the neck. He conveyed this verbally in a very brief manner without further actions, elaborations or demonstrations. However, some viewers interpreted the utterance of the said object to be an insinuation of suicide, which is a very sensitive and triggering subject.

"In this regard, the whole E.A.T. management is regretful and apologetic to those who were offended by the said utterance. Rest assured that we are one with MTRCB in advocating a responsible viewing experience for the public," read the letter.

It was signed by Jeny P. Ferre, the show's head of creatives and production operations. It was received by the agency on the same day.

Joey drew flak anew after social media users called him out for the September 23 episode in the show's "Gimme 5" segment. A contestant failed to give the required five answers to the question.

Joey was heard saying, "Lubid, lubid, nakakalimutan niyo, lubid."

MTRCB is currently reviewing the recent "E.A.T" incident.

