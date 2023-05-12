^

'She brought my child in this world': Lee O'Brian has no ill feelings for ex Pokwang

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 12, 2023 | 5:32pm
Pokwang and Lee O’Brian
Pokwang via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Lee O'Brian remained tight lipped on the issue surrounding his breakup with comedian Pokwang. 

Lee is part of VivaMax's new film, "Sandwich." He refused to answer questions about Pokwang at the recent screening and press conference of the film. 

“All I can say is, I love my daughter more than anything in this world," he said. 

Lee said Pokwang always has a place in his heart because she is the mother of his daughter. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lee O'Brian (@leeobrian)

“And you know what, I always have love for the mother of my child because she brought my child in this world. And that’s my story. That’s all I can say," he said. 

He was also asked what his message was for Pokwang.

“I hope for the best for everyone involved, the most for my daughter," he said. 

Pokwang and Lee met in 2014 while working on the film "Edsa Woolworth." They welcomed their child, Malia Francine, in January 2018. Three years later, they officially called it quits in November 2021.

RELATED'Nagising sa katotohanan': Pokwang bares real reasons behind split with Lee O’Brian

