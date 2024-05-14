^

Floorball takes center stage as Philippines hosts men's Asia-Oceania qualifiers

Philstar.com
May 14, 2024 | 2:50pm
Floorball takes center stage as Philippines hosts men's Asia-Oceania qualifiers
From left: Lucas Perez Oijvall, Ralph Ramos and Noel Alm Johansson
PSA

MANILA, Philippines – The fast-paced and fast-growing sport of floorball will be in full display when the Philippines hosts the Men’s Floorball Championships Asia-Oceania Qualifiers from May 21-25 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Eight countries are in the fold, including Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, Japan, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines. The top three finishers will qualify to the World Floorball Championships set in Sweden in December.

“Eight national teams will compete for the three slots to the World Championships,” said Philippine Floorball Association president Ralph Ramos at Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The teams will be divided into two groups with the Philippines joining New Zealand, Thailand and Korea in one group, and Australia, China, Japan and Singapore in another. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semis leading to the final match.

It will be interesting to watch the Philippines face Thailand, which won their clash for the gold medal in the Cambodia SEA Games last year.

Four matches per day will be played starting at 10 a.m. All Philippine matches are scheduled at 4 p.m. 

Joining Ramos in the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the 24/7 sports app in the country ArenaPlus were Philippine team coach Noel Alm Johansson and team captain Lucas Perez Oijvall.

“I think we are one of the favorites to qualify although Thailand and Australia are the biggest challenges. We have our strongest team ever. They are all very excited to play before the home crowd,” said Johansson.

Oijvall said seven new players have joined the team since it won the silver in the SEA Games.

“We are trying to find the right chemistry but we have more options now and we are more experienced now. We have a stronger team than before with better opportunities and better formation,” he said.

“And it will be an advantage for us playing here,” Oijvall added.

