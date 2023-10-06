'My knight in shining armor': Julia Montes didn't deny rumored wedding, engagement with Coco Martin

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Montes didn't admit nor deny that the ring she wore during the ABS-CBN Ball 2023 was a wedding or engagement ring from partner Coco Martin.

In her guesting in "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda" aired earlier todat, Boy asked Julia if, "Talk or Dare."

“Parang nakaka-stress po yung dare. Talk na lang. Parang mas nahihiya po akong sumayaw sa harap ng mga tao,” Julia answered.

Boy asked if the ring she wore during the ABS-CBN Ball was engagement or wedding ring.

"Let’s cross the bridge when we get there. 'Yun lang, puwede ba 'yon? Okay na po 'yun, please?" Julia said.

Boy also asked who is Coco for her.

“My knight in shining armor," Julia said.

Last May, Coco and Julia finally admitted that they are in a relationship since 2011.

In a report by TV Patrol, Coco said that they have been together for 12 years.

“Napakasarap ng pakiramdam namin dahil 12 years na kaming magkasama, pero pareho pa rin tulad ng dati," Coco said.

“Nilu-look forward namin kapag may project na magkasama kami and then kapag may pagkakataon, nakakalabas kami, nakikita kami ng mga tao pero name-maintain namin ang privacy sa buhay namin,” he added. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

RELATED: '12 years na kaming magkasama': Coco Martin, Julia Montes finally admit relationship

