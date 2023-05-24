'12 years na kaming magkasama': Coco Martin, Julia Montes finally admit relationship

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya stars Coco Martin and Julia Montes finally admitted that they are in a relationship since 2011.

In a report by TV Patrol, Coco said that they have been together for 12 years.

“Napakasarap ng pakiramdam namin dahil 12 years na kaming magkasama, pero pareho pa rin tulad ng dati," Coco said.

“Nilu-look forward namin kapag may project na magkasama kami and then kapag may pagkakataon, nakakalabas kami, nakikita kami ng mga tao pero name-maintain namin ang privacy sa buhay namin,” he added.

Coco added that what the public is seeing is the real score between him and Julia.

“Basta kami, hindi naman na kami mga bata. Kung ano ‘yung nakikita at iniisip ng mga tao, ‘yun na ‘yun," he said.

“Mas masarap ‘yung pakiramdam na pribado ang buhay namin, tahimik. Walang mga issue. Ito, masaya kami,” he added.

Julia said that she's thankful that they are so blessed and God is the center of their relationship.

“Kung ano ‘yung position namin ngayon, sobrang blessed lang talaga kami. And never nawala sa center si God so hindi nawawala ang mga good stuff. Si God talaga ang center,” she said.

