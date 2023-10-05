^

Forbes names Bella Poarch as one of Top Creators of 2023

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 5, 2023 | 3:06pm
Bella Poarch poses with the Favorite Social Music Star award at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP / Phillip Faraone

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American content creator Bella Poarch earned a spot in Forbes' list of Top Creators in 2023. 

According to Forbes, Bella ranked 34th as she earned $3.3 million on social media this year. 

Bella has 112 million followers on social media with an average engagement of 0.65%. 

"Bella Poarch posted the most-liked TikTok video ever in 2020, a lyp-sync to 'M to the B' by Millie B, with over 62 million likes. Since then, the Filipina-American Navy veteran has become a household name on the app branching off from lip-syncing to releasing her first album, 'Dolls,' in 2022," Forbes said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"This year, she's modeled for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie brand, released products with Steve Madden and Funko Pop, and partnered with the likes of CashApp, Hugo Boss and Miu Miu," it added. 

Number one on the Forbes list is Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, who has 310 million total followers with 9.8% engagement. Forbes said that MrBeast earned around $82 million through his platforms. 

MrBeast is followed by Olajide Olatunji (KSI) while Jake Paul is third on Forbes' list. 

