Fil-Am Bella Poarch wins big together with Taylor Swift, Harry Styles at Nickelodeon Kidsâ€™ Choice Awards 2023

Fil-Am Bella Poarch wins big together with Taylor Swift, Harry Styles at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American TikTok sensation Bella Poarch won as Favorite Social Music Star at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.
Taylor Swift and Harry Styles won the night’s biggest music winners with Taylor was named favorite female artist and her "Midnights (3am Edition)" won for favorite album, while Harry was the favorite male artist and favorite global music star, while “As It Was” won as favorite song.
BTS won a favorite music group and Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa‘s “Sweetest Pie” is favorite musical collaboration.
Here is the full list of winners:
Favorite Song
“As It Was”- Harry Styles
Favorite Album
Midnights (3am Edition)- Taylor Swift
Favorite Female Artist
Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist
Harry Styles
Favorite Music Group
BTS
Favorite Music Collaboration
“Sweetest Pie”- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa
Favorite Breakout Artist
Dove Cameron
Favorite Global Music Star
Harry Styles (UK)
Favorite Social Music Star
Bella Poarch
Favorite Movie
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Favorite Movie Actor
Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam)
Favorite Movie Actress
Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)
Favorite Animated Movie
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie (Male)
Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets)
Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie (Female)
Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)
Favorite Kids TV Show
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
Favorite Family TV Show
Wednesday
Favorite Reality Show
MasterChef Junior
Favorite Animated Show
SpongeBob SquarePants
Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)
Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Favorite Female TV Star (Family)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)
Favorite Male TV Star (Family)
Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)
Favorite Male Creator
MrBeast
Favorite Female Creator
Charli D’Amelio
Favorite Social Media Family
Ninja Kidz TV
Favorite Female Sports Star
Serena Williams
Favorite Male Sports Star
LeBron James
Favorite Celebrity Pet
Olivia Benson Swift
Favorite Book
Harry Potter Book Series
Favorite Video Game
Minecraft
