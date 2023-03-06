^

Entertainment

Fil-Am Bella Poarch wins big together with Taylor Swift, Harry Styles at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 6, 2023 | 12:14pm
Fil-Am Bella Poarch wins big together with Taylor Swift, Harry Styles at Nickelodeon Kidsâ€™ Choice Awards 2023
Bella Poarch poses with the Favorite Social Music Star award at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP / Phillip Faraone

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American TikTok sensation Bella Poarch won as Favorite Social Music Star at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles won the night’s biggest music winners with Taylor was named favorite female artist and her "Midnights (3am Edition)" won for favorite album, while Harry was the favorite male artist and favorite global music star, while “As It Was” won as favorite song.

BTS won a favorite music group and Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa‘s “Sweetest Pie” is favorite musical collaboration.

Here is the full list of winners:

Favorite Song
“As It Was”- Harry Styles

Favorite Album
Midnights (3am Edition)- Taylor Swift

Favorite Female Artist
Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist
Harry Styles

Favorite Music Group
BTS

Favorite Music Collaboration
“Sweetest Pie”- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa

Favorite Breakout Artist
Dove Cameron

Favorite Global Music Star
Harry Styles (UK)

Favorite Social Music Star
Bella Poarch

Favorite Movie
Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Favorite Movie Actor
Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam)

Favorite Movie Actress
Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)

Favorite Animated Movie
Minions: The Rise of Gru

Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie (Male)
Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets)

Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie (Female)
Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)

Favorite Kids TV Show
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

Favorite Family TV Show
Wednesday

Favorite Reality Show
MasterChef Junior

Favorite Animated Show
SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)
Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Favorite Female TV Star (Family)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)
Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

Favorite Male Creator
MrBeast

Favorite Female Creator
Charli D’Amelio

Favorite Social Media Family
Ninja Kidz TV

Favorite Female Sports Star
Serena Williams

Favorite Male Sports Star
LeBron James

Favorite Celebrity Pet
Olivia Benson Swift

Favorite Book
Harry Potter Book Series

Favorite Video Game
Minecraft

RELATED'We message a lot': Bella Poarch admits crush on Joshua Garcia

BELLA POARCH

NICKELODEON KIDS CHOICE AWARDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Romy Jalosjos reportedly plans to kick out Tony Tuviera, Tito, Vic, Joey from 'Eat Bulaga'

Romy Jalosjos reportedly plans to kick out Tony Tuviera, Tito, Vic, Joey from 'Eat Bulaga'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Former Congressman Romy Jalosjos is reportedly seeking to take control of Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) from...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vilma Santos reacts to National Artist award, working again with Nora Aunor
play
Exclusive

Vilma Santos reacts to National Artist award, working again with Nora Aunor

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Now that Ate Guy has announced her showbiz comeback, Ate Vi is open to work with her again, if given the right material.
Entertainment
fbtw
Arjo Atayde pens sweet birthday message for Maine Mendoza

Arjo Atayde pens sweet birthday message for Maine Mendoza

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actor-politician Arjo Atayde wrote a short but sweet message for his fiancéé Maine Mendoza who celebrated...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi ka Pilipino!': Cristy Fermin blasts Liza Soberano

'Hindi ka Pilipino!': Cristy Fermin blasts Liza Soberano

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin blasted Liza Soberano for being ungrateful after she released her video blog about...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I never mentioned I didn't like Liza Soberano': Liza responds to Ogie Diaz, critics

'I never mentioned I didn't like Liza Soberano': Liza responds to Ogie Diaz, critics

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actress Liza Soberano responded to critics calling her "ungrateful."
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Entrepreneur solon shares rags-to-riches story as outreach TV program premieres

Entrepreneur solon shares rags-to-riches story as outreach TV program premieres

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 hour ago
Entrepreneur-politician Sam Verzosa Jr. aired the pilot episode of his new public affairs program, "Dear SV."
Entertainment
fbtw
'Japorm' Matteo Guidicelli plays golf in style

'Japorm' Matteo Guidicelli plays golf in style

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Actor and Uniqlo local ambassador in the Philippines Matteo Guidicelli participated in the first-ever Uni Golf Cup 2023.
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino BTS ARMY marks J-Hope's birthday with donation to help feed 100k Filipinos

Filipino BTS ARMY marks J-Hope's birthday with donation to help feed 100k Filipinos

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 hours ago
Telecommunications giant and digital solutions platform Globe recently signed a four-year partnership with the Rotary Club...
Entertainment
fbtw
Barbie Almalbis on family life, reunion concert, rocking for 25 years

Barbie Almalbis on family life, reunion concert, rocking for 25 years

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
Female alt-rock icon Barbie Almalbis got nostalgic as she marked her 25th year in the music industry with an album release...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Sea of clouds&rsquo; in Tanay

‘Sea of clouds’ in Tanay

By Pat-P Daza | 13 hours ago
I decided to spend the surprise EDSA holiday long weekend quietly in the comfort of home. Though I was in the mood to stay...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with