Fil-Am Bella Poarch wins big together with Taylor Swift, Harry Styles at Nickelodeon Kidsâ€™ Choice Awards 2023

Fil-Am Bella Poarch wins big together with Taylor Swift, Harry Styles at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023

Bella Poarch poses with the Favorite Social Music Star award at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American TikTok sensation Bella Poarch won as Favorite Social Music Star at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles won the night’s biggest music winners with Taylor was named favorite female artist and her "Midnights (3am Edition)" won for favorite album, while Harry was the favorite male artist and favorite global music star, while “As It Was” won as favorite song.

BTS won a favorite music group and Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa‘s “Sweetest Pie” is favorite musical collaboration.

Here is the full list of winners:

Favorite Song

“As It Was”- Harry Styles

Favorite Album

Midnights (3am Edition)- Taylor Swift

Favorite Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist

Harry Styles

Favorite Music Group

BTS

Favorite Music Collaboration

“Sweetest Pie”- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa

Favorite Breakout Artist

Dove Cameron

Favorite Global Music Star

Harry Styles (UK)

Favorite Social Music Star

Bella Poarch

Favorite Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Favorite Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam)

Favorite Movie Actress

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)

Favorite Animated Movie

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie (Male)

Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets)

Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie (Female)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)

Favorite Kids TV Show

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

Favorite Family TV Show

Wednesday

Favorite Reality Show

MasterChef Junior

Favorite Animated Show

SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Favorite Female TV Star (Family)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

Favorite Male Creator

MrBeast

Favorite Female Creator

Charli D’Amelio

Favorite Social Media Family

Ninja Kidz TV

Favorite Female Sports Star

Serena Williams

Favorite Male Sports Star

LeBron James

Favorite Celebrity Pet

Olivia Benson Swift

Favorite Book

Harry Potter Book Series

Favorite Video Game

Minecraft

RELATED: 'We message a lot': Bella Poarch admits crush on Joshua Garcia