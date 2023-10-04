'Bucket list checked': Kim Chiu fulfills dream of being slapped by Maricel Soriano

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu checked one of the things in her bucket list when she was slapped by the "Diamond Star" Maricel Soriano.

During the press conference of her new Prime Video series “Linlang” yesterday, Kim said she dreamt of being slapped by Maricel.

“Sobra po akong natigalgal," Kim said, laughing.

“Siyempe, pangarap ng isang artista na masampal (by Maricel). Bucket list namin ‘yun. Bucket list checked. Ang lala!"

“Kaya abangan n’yo po, isa po ‘yun sa eksenang dapat panoorin kasi talagang baseball. Charot lang!” she added.

Kim admitted that she got nervous filming the scene.

“Habang ginagawa ko ‘yung eksena, kinakabahan ako. Habang pinanood ko ‘yung eksena na ‘yun, mas kinabahan ako para sa role ni Juliana (her character)," she said.

“So, ang galing lang na makatrabaho ang isang Maricel Soriano na ang tagal-tagal na sa industriya pero sobrang down to earth and very accommodating to help ‘yung mga artistang tulad namin,” she added.

Kim, together with Paulo Avelino, and JM de Guzman, will be leading the new suspense-thriller series “Linlang,” produced by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape, which will be streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting October 5.

The series will revolve around boxer-turned-seaman Victor “Bangis” Lualhati (Paulo) in his quest of uncovering the truth behind his wife Juliana’s (Kim) infidelity. As Victor digs deeper, he discovers that there is more at play than just a cheating spouse and he realizes that the woman he loved and married is not who she seems to be.

As he uncovers her darkest secrets, he's forced to confront his own demons and shortcomings, questioning his worth as a man and a husband.

