^

Entertainment

'Lahat ng problema nakakaya': Kim Chiu reacts to MTRCB denying 'It's Showtime' MR

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 29, 2023 | 9:45am
'Lahat ng problema nakakaya': Kim Chiu reacts to MTRCB denying 'It's Showtime' MR
'It's Showtime' hosts
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu reacted to the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) denying the motion for reconsideration on the suspension of noontime variety show "It's Showtime."

During her Life Strong Hairfix Professional event in SM The Block yesterday, Kim said they will remain strong despite the denial.  

“Lahat naman ng problema nakakaya namin. Lalo na ang 'Showtime.' Nasa 13 years na sa noontime show. Wala namang problema na hindi nakakayanan,” she said.  

“Test of time naman kami lahat. Lahat naman tayo natetest tayo ng time at may natutunan tayo and nilu-look forward 'yon,” she added. 

Kim said the whole “It’s Showtime” family is grateful for their fans' support.  

“We're just very grateful na ang daming sumusuporta sa 'Its Showtime' at ayon po ang mahalaga,” she said. 

In a statement released last September 28, the MTRCB affirmed its August 17 decision to suspend "It's Showtime!" for 12 airing days following complaints of an alleged indecent incident during the show's "Isip Bata" segment last July 25.

In the July 25 episode, host-comedian Vice Ganda licked icing off the fingers of co-host and real-life partner Ion Perez. MTRCB also cited the show's past preventive suspensions in dishing out its latest decision.

RELATED: MTRCB denies 'It's Showtime' Motions for Reconsideration on suspension   

vuukle comment

IT'S SHOWTIME

KIM CHIU

MTRCB
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Disney on Ice' to return to Manila with '100 Years of Wonder'

'Disney on Ice' to return to Manila with '100 Years of Wonder'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
After nearly four years, "Disney on Ice" is making its way back to the Philippines just as Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Unbothered' Lala Sotto not resigning after MTRCB denies 'It's Showtime' MR on suspension

'Unbothered' Lala Sotto not resigning after MTRCB denies 'It's Showtime' MR on suspension

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 hours ago
Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) chairperson Lala Sotto-Antonio once again addressed comments...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mylene Dizon's kids attend dad Paolo Paraiso's wedding with Jessica Sto Domingo

Mylene Dizon's kids attend dad Paolo Paraiso's wedding with Jessica Sto Domingo

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actor Paolo Paraiso and his girlfriend Jessica Sto Domingo got married in Batangas over the weekend. 
Entertainment
fbtw
MTRCB denies 'It's Showtime' Motions for Reconsideration on suspension

MTRCB denies 'It's Showtime' Motions for Reconsideration on suspension

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board came to a resolution regarding Motions for Reconsideration...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Anna De Guzman, first female magician on 'America's Got Talent,' finishes at 2nd place

Fil-Am Anna De Guzman, first female magician on 'America's Got Talent,' finishes at 2nd place

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
Filipino-American magician Anna De Guzman finished as the runner-up for the 18th season of reality competition show "America's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Organizers share why and how they got Japanese star Mackenyu to banner ManiPopCon 2023

Organizers share why and how they got Japanese star Mackenyu to banner ManiPopCon 2023

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 10 hours ago
Among the list of international talents that the organizers of Manila Pop Culture Convention have eyed and reviewed, one name...
Entertainment
fbtw
Organizers share why and how they got Japanese star Mackenyu to banner ManiPopCon 2023

Organizers share why and how they got Japanese star Mackenyu to banner ManiPopCon 2023

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 10 hours ago
Among the list of international talents that the organizers of Manila Pop Culture Convention have eyed and reviewed, one name...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gutsy Olivia makes No. 1

Gutsy Olivia makes No. 1

By Baby A. Gil | 10 hours ago
Songs are stories, vignettes that grew out of the experiences and the resulting feelings of the songwriter.
Entertainment
fbtw
Atasha Muhlach makes showbiz debut as E.A.T. host

Atasha Muhlach makes showbiz debut as E.A.T. host

By Patricia Dela Roca | 10 hours ago
Rising star and showbiz scion Atasha Muhlach made her showbiz debut on TV5’s noontime program E.A.T. as the newest...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with