'Lahat ng problema nakakaya': Kim Chiu reacts to MTRCB denying 'It's Showtime' MR

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu reacted to the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) denying the motion for reconsideration on the suspension of noontime variety show "It's Showtime."

During her Life Strong Hairfix Professional event in SM The Block yesterday, Kim said they will remain strong despite the denial.

“Lahat naman ng problema nakakaya namin. Lalo na ang 'Showtime.' Nasa 13 years na sa noontime show. Wala namang problema na hindi nakakayanan,” she said.

“Test of time naman kami lahat. Lahat naman tayo natetest tayo ng time at may natutunan tayo and nilu-look forward 'yon,” she added.

Kim said the whole “It’s Showtime” family is grateful for their fans' support.

“We're just very grateful na ang daming sumusuporta sa 'Its Showtime' at ayon po ang mahalaga,” she said.

In a statement released last September 28, the MTRCB affirmed its August 17 decision to suspend "It's Showtime!" for 12 airing days following complaints of an alleged indecent incident during the show's "Isip Bata" segment last July 25.

In the July 25 episode, host-comedian Vice Ganda licked icing off the fingers of co-host and real-life partner Ion Perez. MTRCB also cited the show's past preventive suspensions in dishing out its latest decision.

RELATED: MTRCB denies 'It's Showtime' Motions for Reconsideration on suspension