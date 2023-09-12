^

Who is Chris Evan's wife Alba Baptista?

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 12, 2023 | 2:12pm
Who is Chris Evan's wife Alba Baptista?
Actress Alba Baptista at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival
AFP / Axel Schmidt

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Chris Evans and Alba Baptista reportedly got married over the weekend in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, the private wedding's all-star guest list arguably rivaling most red carpets.

Chris and Alba had been dating since 2021 but were confirmed to be in a relationship last November where at the time, they were "serious... in love and have never been happier."

Many were surprised by the turn of events as according to a Us Weekly source, this was "the most committed anyone can remember [Chris] being in a very long time, if not ever," meaning Alba has really won over the actor's heart.

Here is a brief background about the 26-year-old Portuguese actress who Chris has evidently decided to spend his life with.

Early life

Alba was born in Lisbon to a Portuguese mother and Brazilian father, her parents having met in Rio de Janeiro. Alba's mom was working as a translator when she met Alba's father, an engineer.

After attending a German school in Portugal — she reportedly can speak Portuguese, German, English, French, and Spanish — the teenage Alba decided to become an actress and appeared in local projects that boosted her career.

Filmmaker Gonçalo Waddington's directorial debut "Patrick" starring Alba premiered at the 2019 San Sebastián International Film Festival in Spain, launching the actress into more career options.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ???? (@alba.baptista)

Breakthrough

Alba followed up "Patrick" with a role in "Fatima," based on the famous Marian apparitions in Portugal, the following year alongside Joaquim de Almeida, Goran Višnjic, Sônia Bragam and Harvey Keitel.

The same year, Alba starred in her first English-language role in Netflix's "Warrior Nun" as the lead character Ava, a quadriplegic orphan with supernatural powers.

Despite positive reception, Netflix canceled the show after two seasons, leading fans to start a grassroots campaign for its revival, be it on Netflix or another streaming platform.

Earlier this year, "Warrior Nun" was continue on with three films. Netflix was not involved in its revival, as the showrunner credited it entirely to the fans.

Apart from "Warrior Nun," Alba is best known for appearing in the 2022 adaptation of "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" with Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Lucas Bravo, Lambert Wilson, and Jason Isaacs.

Alba portrayed Natasha, a muse for the fashion house Dior, and the film received a Costume Design nomination for Jenny Beavan at the 2023 Academy Awards (losing to "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever").

Relationship

After their relationship was confirmed last November, Alba and Chris became more public with one another, even going for a walk in New York's Central Park later that month.

The couple went Instagram-official last January when Chris posted a video of clips of the two trying to scare each other at home.

A month later, the celebrity couple shared images and videos with one another over the course of their relationship for Valentine's Day.

They have yet to walk a red carpet together, but Alba was present at the New York premiere of Chris' most recent film "Ghosted."

Family in the future?

Last November, Chris was also named by People magazine as the "Sexiest Man Alive," and in an interview with the outlet talked about his plans for married life.

"That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared," said Chris.

Alba, meanwhile, told W Magazine she had changed her mind on motherhood, from not wanting to be a mom and to seeing it with new eyes because of friends.

"I now have friends and friends of friends who have children, have babies, and I look at them and I don’t know... It’s all so beautiful, the purity of the universe, the rebirth, all these clichés, I think it’s so beautiful," said Alba.

Outside of acting, Alba enjoys doing philantrophic humanitarian work, practicing yoga, going outdoors (particularly hiking and to the beach), and spending time with loved ones.

