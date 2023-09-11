^

Chris Evans marries Alba Baptista; 'Avengers' attend — reports

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 11, 2023 | 10:51am
Celebrity couple Chris Evans and Alba Baptista
MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood star Chris Evans and Portuguese actress Alba Baptista have tied the knot over the weekend. 

According to the report by PEOPLE, the "Captain America" star married his girlfriend in a private ceremony in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The wedding ceremony was attended by Evans' Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey; Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky; and Jeremy Renner; plus John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

Last Valentine's Day, Evans publicly showed on social media his relationship with Baptista. 

Evans posted on his Instagram story a silent photo montage of him, Baptista, and his dog Dodger, including a hiking trip, celebrating Halloween, and a visit to see the Northern Lights.

The last photo was of the two kissing inside a car; the montage itself was preceded by Evans taking a humorous video of Baptista, and succeeded by the actress being introduced by Evans to the video game "Mario Bros 3."

The two were confirmed to be dating in November 2022, according to People magazine, where at the time, they were together "for over a year and serious... in love and have never been happier" according to a source.

A separate source told Us Weekly that this was "the most committed anyone can remember [Evans] being in a very long time, if not ever" and that the actor wants to take time before settling down.

RELATEDChris Evans flexes girlfriend Alba Baptista on Valentine's Day

