Ivana Alawi meets man behind viral 'Bawal Umihi' wall

MANILA, Philippines — Ivana Alawi traveled all the way to Pandi, Bulacan, to meet the man behind the viral wall.

In her latest Facebook post, the actress-vlogger met content creator Armando, the man behind the signage "Bawal Umihi Dito Pero Si Ivana Alawi Pwede."

“Ang layo ng binyahe namin pero happy ako na na-meet na kita,” Ivana told Armando.

Armando explained why he wrote the text on the viral wall that jokingly warns passersby not to urinate on it unless they happen to be Ivana.

Despite several ordinances that prohibit urinating in public spaces in various cities and municipalities in the country, the "Bawal Umihi" sign is often seen on the walls of public and private spaces and serves as a warning for people not to urinate on it.

“Almost two years ago [pa naming ginawa 'yang bakod na iyan]. 'Yung attention parang mahirap ma-achieve. Maraming [nagsasabing] 'I love you' kay Ivana Alawi. Maraming nagha-hi. Ang dami, generic na. Kaya [ginawa namin iyan kasi] 'yung uniqueness, papansin talaga siya,” he said.

At the end of the video, Ivana gave a cash gift to Armando for making her happy.

“Hindi ko alam na may paganito. Ma-meet lang si Ma’am Ivana, all good na. Binigyan pa ako ng P50,000… Kapag may pangarap kayo sa buhay, talagang matutupad. Isa ito sa masasabi nating pangarap kasi si Ma’am Ivana is isang successful na social media queen,” he said.

