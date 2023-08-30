After denying rumors, Ivana Alawi joins 'Batang Quiapo'

MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress Ivana Alawi has joined ABS-CBN hit teleserye "FPJ's Ang Batang Quiapo" as it enters a new chapter.

In the teaser video, Ivana was seen comforting injured Coco Martin's character Tanggol outside the correctional facility.

Apart from Ivana, other celebrities who entered the show were Vandolph Quizon, Soliman Cruz, Julio Diaz, Robert Sena and Jaclyn Jose.

last July, Ivana denied rumors that she was joining the cast of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

The actress addressed the rumor at her contract renewal with ABS-CBN. She said she will have a teleserye and movies, but the nightly show is not included in her projects for this year.

"Parang hindi 'yan na-mention sa akin. Iba po 'yung nakalatag for me," she said.

"We are doing teleserye this year and mayroon ding mga movies. So 'yun maraming exciting na projects na parating," she added.

When asked if she would oblige should she get an offer to do the teleserye, Ivana said she was more than willing to accept it.

"Of course. I watch it," she said. — Video from ABS-CBN YouTube channel

