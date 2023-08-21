'The power of love': Zeinab Harake assures support for Ray Parks' FIBA World Cup stint

MANILA, Philippines — Despite her busy schedule, social media star Zeinab Harake assured that she will support her boyfriend Ray Parks as he is eyed to represent the country in the upcoming FIBA World Cup to be held in Manila this week.

Philstar.com asked Zeinab during her contract signing with Hey Pretty as its latest ambassador if she would be watching the World Cup.

"Naka-block off na to two months ago pa. Kasi masyado nang giver 'yung jowa ko so parang ako kailangan ko rin gawin 'yung part ko as partner so binlock ko yung date na 'yon,” she said.

“Kasi sa iba hindi ko masuportahan, masamahan pero 'yung mga ganyang ka-espesyal, manalo, matalo nandon ako sa tabi niya,” she added.

Zeinab also said that a lot of people were asking her the same question about how they could watch the World Cup live with her.

“Ang daming nagtatanong niyan, dito lang lumabas. 'Pupunta ka ba sa World Cup? Pupunta ka ba? Bibili kami ng ticket 'pag nandon ka,'” she said.

“Ayan nalaman na nila. Magkita-kita tayo don. Pupuntahan natin siyempre. Support tayo. The power of love," she added.

Zeinab and actor Dennis Trillo are the latest celebrity endorsers of Hey Pretty.

The FIBA World Cup is going to be held from August 25 to September 10. The Philippines is one of the hosts, alongside Japan and Indonesia. The Philippine national team, also known as Gilas Pilipinas, has yet to name the final 12 players who will compete with the world's best basketball teams, including the United States, Spain and Italy.

RELATED: Instagram official: Zeinab Harake, Ray Parks confirmed to be dating