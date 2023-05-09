Instagram official: Zeinab Harake, Ray Parks confirmed to be dating

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Zeinab Harake and basketball star Ray Parks confirmed that they are dating.

The rumored couple flexed each other on their respective Instagram accounts, confirming romance rumors between the two after they were seen together in Japan.

In his Instagram account, Ray posted a video of him fixing Zeinab's hair.

"Buti na lang ako 'yung nanliligaw 'no? Ikaw 'yung walang patience, e," Ray said in the video.

Zeinab shared Ray's video in her Instagram story.

"Cutie bebe," she wrote.

She also posted a silhouette photo of Ray playing on an empty basketball court, tagging the player.

Romance rumors between the two began when photos of them together circulate on different social media sites.

Zeinab's last relationship was with rapper Skusta Clee, while Ray was in a long-term relationship with actress Maika Rivera.

