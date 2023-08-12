Netflix's 'One Piece' to hold fan event in the Philippines ahead of premiere

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will be one of the 10 countries where Netflix will host fan celebrations in anticipation of its upcoming live-action adaptation of "One Piece."

The United States, France, Indonesia, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Germany, Brazil, Mexico and the Philippines will all be hosting "Straw Hats Unite" fan celebrations to show support for the new series and the long-running manga it is based on.

"Straw Hats Unite" celebrations will kick off in the United States and France on August 24 and 29, respectively, then in Indonesia, Japan, Italy and the Philippines on August 30.

Germany will have a virtual watch party on August 31 when Netflix's "One Piece" drops, while Thailand, Brazil and Mexico will have their own physical celebrations on the same day.

The theme for the Philippines' "Straw Hats Unite" celebration is "Our Journey To The Grand Line" and will take place in Taguig, likely in the Bonifacio Global City area.

When the official trailer for Netflix's "One Piece" came out last month, the manga's creator Eiichiro Oda expressed his support for the live-action adaptation in a letter, saying "no compromises were made."

"I just love this production team and cast so much that I can't wait for them to get the acclaim they deserve... and if by chance people have gripes, I'll be there to receive them together!" Oda also said.

While a new cast has been tapped for Netflix's adaptation led by Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, the original voice actors of the "One Piece" anime will be lending their talents for the Japanese dub of the show.

These include Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi, Hiroaki Hirata and Mayumi Tanaka as Luffy. Godoy and his co-star Taz Skylar, who plays Sanji, will also be dubbing the series in Spanish.

