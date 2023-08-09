Lovi Poe, Monty Blencowe now engaged; celebrities congratulate

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Lovi Poe revealed that she's now engaged to film producer Monty Blencowe.

In her Instagram account, Lovi posted a video showing her near a beach, wearing a ring.

"A couple of years ago, there were two coffees, one sunrise, and a ring," she captioned the post.

"We’ve shared and celebrated this moment quietly with our family and closest friends, so we’re now more than happy to share this sweet #lifeupdate with you," she added.

Celebrities such as Carlo Aquino, Glaiza de Castro, Angelica Panganiban, Yam Concepcion, Maxene Magalona, Jessy Mendiola and Cherry Pie Picache, to name a few, congratulated Lovi on her engagement.

Lovi is currently busy playing Mokang in "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

RELATED: 'Sense of humor n'ya 'yon': Lovi Poe on boyfriend's reaction after calling Piolo Pascual her 'mahal'