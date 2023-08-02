Menu, designer, etc: Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza share Baguio wedding details
MANILA, Philippines — Actors Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza shared some details about their intimate wedding in Baguio City last Friday.
In messages to Philstar.com from the couple’s representative, the couple revealed that Father Jeffrey Quintela was the officiating priest at their wedding in Alphaland Chapel in Baguio City, an open-air chapel with breathtaking views.
Reception followed at the Baguio Country Club, with the event organized by professional organizer Amanda Tirol.
The a la carte reception menu include:
- Zucchine Crema Pasato for the soup
- Organic Highland Mesclun Salad
- Handmade Canneloni pasta
- Chilean Seabass
- Braised and Grilled US Angus Short Rib
- A Mano Panna Cotta for dessert
Celebrity fashion designer Rajo Laurel designed Maine’s minimalist gown.
The Best Man is Arjo's brother, Xavi, while the Matrons of Honor are Nicolette Ann Catalan and Nicoleen Dyan Cruz.
The bridesmaids include beauty queen MJ Lastimosa, singer Ciara Sotto, and actresses Sheena Halili and Kristine Hermosa-Sotto.
Among the groomsmen, meanwhile, is actor Joseph Marco.
The secondary sponsors, two flower girls and bearers of coin, ring and Bible are composed of the couple's private family and friends.
The “ninongs” or godfathers are as follows:
- Former senator Tito Sotto
- Vic Sotto
- Joey de Leon
- Antonio Tuviera
- Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri,
- House Speaker Cong. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez,
- businessman Miguel Atayde,
- ABS-CBN Chief Executive Officer Carlo Katigbak
- Film producer Roldeo Endrinal
The “ninangs” or godmothers are the following:
- Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte
- Veteran actresses Maricel Soriano and Nova Villa
- Jeny Ferre
- Rhea Anicoche-Tan
- Madeleine Tuviera
- Celeste Tuviera
- Jinky Jane Lacarta
- Ma. Socorro Valenzuela
- Rosabella Fernandez
According to the wedding invitation sent to all guests, the ninongs and ninangs were encouraged to donate to victims of all types of calamities instead of wedding gifts.
Arjo admitted his relationship with Maine last January 2019. The pair got engaged in July 2022 and exchanged I dos in a star-studded wedding in Baguio City last Friday.
