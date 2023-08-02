Menu, designer, etc: Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza share Baguio wedding details

The newlyweds are joined by their parents Arturo Atayde and veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez, and Engineer Teodoro Mendoza Jr. and Mrs. Mary Ann Mendoza.

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza shared some details about their intimate wedding in Baguio City last Friday.

In messages to Philstar.com from the couple’s representative, the couple revealed that Father Jeffrey Quintela was the officiating priest at their wedding in Alphaland Chapel in Baguio City, an open-air chapel with breathtaking views.

Reception followed at the Baguio Country Club, with the event organized by professional organizer Amanda Tirol.

The a la carte reception menu include:

Zucchine Crema Pasato for the soup

Organic Highland Mesclun Salad

Handmade Canneloni pasta

Chilean Seabass

Braised and Grilled US Angus Short Rib

A Mano Panna Cotta for dessert

Celebrity fashion designer Rajo Laurel designed Maine’s minimalist gown.

The Best Man is Arjo's brother, Xavi, while the Matrons of Honor are Nicolette Ann Catalan and Nicoleen Dyan Cruz.

The bridesmaids include beauty queen MJ Lastimosa, singer Ciara Sotto, and actresses Sheena Halili and Kristine Hermosa-Sotto.

Among the groomsmen, meanwhile, is actor Joseph Marco.

The secondary sponsors, two flower girls and bearers of coin, ring and Bible are composed of the couple's private family and friends.

The “ninongs” or godfathers are as follows:

Former senator Tito Sotto

Vic Sotto

Joey de Leon

Antonio Tuviera

Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri,

House Speaker Cong. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez,

businessman Miguel Atayde,

ABS-CBN Chief Executive Officer Carlo Katigbak

Film producer Roldeo Endrinal

The “ninangs” or godmothers are the following:

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte

Veteran actresses Maricel Soriano and Nova Villa

Jeny Ferre

Rhea Anicoche-Tan

Madeleine Tuviera

Celeste Tuviera

Jinky Jane Lacarta

Ma. Socorro Valenzuela

Rosabella Fernandez

According to the wedding invitation sent to all guests, the ninongs and ninangs were encouraged to donate to victims of all types of calamities instead of wedding gifts.

Arjo admitted his relationship with Maine last January 2019. The pair got engaged in July 2022 and exchanged I dos in a star-studded wedding in Baguio City last Friday.