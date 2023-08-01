Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza Switzerland-bound after wedding

The newlyweds are joined by their parents Arturo Atayde and veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez, and Engineer Teodoro Mendoza Jr. and Mrs. Mary Ann Mendoza.

MANILA, Philippines – Newlywed couple Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza-Atayde are set to fly to Europe on an official trip with the former being Vice Chairperson of the Special Committee in the Congress on Creative Industry and Performing Arts on August 5.

The celebrity couple will be attending the 76th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland after Atayde’s action-packed thriller “Topakk” of Director Richard Somes was recognized anew by another international film institution last week.

“Topakk” was also cited by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) last Thursday.

“Me, Maine and the rest of my family are so thankful to hear this announcement just a few days before our wedding day,” the 32-year-old actor-politician said, adding that he’s elated to bring pride anew for the Philippines film industry.

“I am so thrilled and excited together with my wife Maine to be recognized by Locarno Film Festival,” added Atayde, also a congressman representing Quezon City’s 1st District.

The last time film “Topakk” was recognized by an international film industry was last May in Cannes, France.

Despite the fact that he will be on official trip from August 5 to 27, Atayde will be working remotely while even he is away since his work in the congress and in his district, among other venues, are endless.

“There’s so many things to be done in the congress and to my district. We cannot stop helping people more so in our district l,” Atayde said, adding that his family is already known for helping others for the long time.



He is also tasked by the Congress to visit also the Filipino communities around the area while in Europe after his wedding in Baguio City last Friday.

“Even before my special day or even the day I became a congressman of my district, we are already donating and helping a lot of typhoon or fire victims or anybody who need our help. Our team in my district is always monitoring any calamity and any other assistance needed by the people,” he added.

“We never stop helping anyone even before.”

Meanwhile, the newlyweds have expressed their gratitude to all guests, especially their principal sponsors not only for inspiring them to become good role models but also for weathering the storm just to attend the wedding.

MP Promotions From left: Principal sponsors Jeny Ferre, Rosabella Fernandez, Madeleine Tuviera, Celeste Tuviera, Novelita Gallegos, Maricel Soriano, ABS CBN executive Cory Vidanes, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and Rhea Anicoche-Tan, the wedding couple Maine Mendoza-Atayde and Cong. Arjo Atayde, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, ABS CBN CEO Carlo Katigbak, Roldeo Endrinal, Joey de Leon, Miguel Atayde, former Sen. Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Antonio Tuviera.

Their ninongs and ninangs (godfathers and godmothers), mostly from the showbiz and political sides, braved Typhoon Egay’s wrath over the weekend to show their all-out support by being present with the couple during their special day.

“Thank you for being with us despite the rainy weather in Baguio City and thank you for inspiring us,” Atayde said.

“We are really inspired to see their presence despite the continuous rains and the huge risk of being in Baguio during that moment. They still found a way to join us in our special day — and that’s the kind of persistence we want to show on helping our people in return,” he added.

The godfathers were led by E.A.T. triumvirate former Sen. Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon, along with TV producer Antonio Tuviera.

Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, House Speaker Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, businessman Miguel Atayde, ABS-CBN CEO Carlo Katigbak and film producer Roldeo Endrinal were also present in the wedding.

The godmothers, on the other hand, were led by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, veteran actresses Maricel Soriano and Nova Villa, Jeny Ferre, Rhea Anicoche-Tan, Madeleine Tuviera, Celeste Tuviera, Jinky Jane Lacarta, ABS CBN executive Cory Vidanes and Rosabella Fernandez.

According also to the wedding invitation, ninongs and ninangs, in lieu of wedding gifts, were encouraged to just give donations to the victims of calamities.

After the church wedding at Alphaland Chapel, guests and relatives of the newlyweds went to the Baguio Country Club for the reception.