WATCH: Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde Las Vegas 'wedding'

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
July 31, 2023 | 11:17am
Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde kiss in their prenup video
Bob Nicolas via YouTube, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Before tying the knot in Baguio last Friday, actors Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde shot their prenup video in Las Vegas, Nevada, and California.

In a tweet last Saturday, Maine shared her prenup video with Arjo, which includes footage from their Las Vegas wedding and California adventures.

"Just us being us," Maine simply captioned the video she reposted from videographer Bob Nicolas' YouTube channel.

In Instagram, Maine shared their video's playlist:

  • Brighter Than Sunshine - Aqualung (r.2003)
  • Crazy Little Thing Called Love - Maroon 5 (r.2010) (Queen, r.1979)
  • No Song Without You - HONNE (r.2020)
  • Every Breath You Take - The Police (r.1983)
  • The Best - Tina Turner (r.1989)
  • Dancing in the Moonlight - Toploader (r.1999)
  • Kiss Me - Sixpence None The Richer (r.1997)
  • You Get What You Give - New Radicals (r.1998)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm)

Apart from picking up their wedding rings from a Vegas drive-thru, the couple showed their natural funny selves as they took on many adventures together, ranging from arcade gaming to clubbing, to exploring the famed Venice Beach, to road trips, car racing, sky diving and piloting airplanes.

Maine's viral footage showing her bored in a rollercoaster ride while Arjo screams his lungs out was also included in the prenup video.

As can be seen in the video, the couple wore modern bridal garb — Maine in an all-white dress suit and wedding veil, Arjo in a khaki suit and pants and white polo. They can also seen frequently kissing, hugging and putting on each other's rings.

Arjo admitted his relationship with Maine last January 2019. The pair got engaged in July 2022 and exchanged I dos in a star-studded wedding in Baguio City last Friday.

ARJO ATAYDE

CELEBRITY WEDDINGS

MAINE MENDOZA
