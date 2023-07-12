^

WATCH: Sharon Cuneta sings own ‘Balutin Mo Ako’ version; admits to ‘mag-Sharon’ habit

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
July 12, 2023 | 4:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos love food and whenever there’s a feast, there’s “pagbabalot” or “mag-Sharon.”

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com following her launch last week as new endorser of Filipino insurance company InLife (Insular Life), “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta said she does not mind if people nicknamed “mag-Sharon” or taking out food from the buffet after her – because she does not only do it, too; she even has her own song for it!

“No problem! I was laughing! Tuwang tuwa ako,” Sharon said when asked for her reaction to her many “Balutin” memes, which include a portion of her hit movie soundtrack “Bituing Walang Ningning” played while people were in the act of “mag-Sharon.”

“It’s so funny,” added Miel Pangilinan, Sharon’s youngest daughter, during the interview. Miel and Sharon were both launched as InLife endorsers.

Related: WATCH: Miel Pangilinan showcases singing talent with mom Sharon Cuneta

When asked if she is also into “mag-Sharon,” Sharon declared without batting an eyelash: “Yeah!”

“Pero baliktad ako,” she clarified, then singing her own version: “Balutin n’yo na’to kung hindi sayang ang pagkain dito...”

Cuneta was the pilot episode special guest of TV5’s new noontime show, “E.A.T.,” wherein she performed “Bituing Walang Ningning” while hosts Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola were taking out food from the buffet. — Video by EC Toledo

