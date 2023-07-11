^

Sharon Cuneta not closing doors on noontime shows guesting, but 'E.A.T.' is priority

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
July 11, 2023 | 11:04am

MANILA, Philippines — “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta is open to guest “anywhere” but clarified that Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon or TVJ’s TV5 noontime show “E.A.T.” is her priority.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com last Friday following her and daughter Miel’s contract signing as new InLife endorsers, Sharon shared that her “E.A.T.” pilot episode guesting last July 1 “was touching and was like a homecoming.”

Though she was the pilot episode’s only guest, she doesn’t consider herself as a guest.

“Guest, I use that term loosely kasi parang I was part of the original family. I was in Grade 7 until first year high (school) when they were still starting in RPN-9,” she recalled.

“It was so touching for me kasi I really felt bad about what they had to go through, how they were treated, and I was glad that I was there to share their new triumph with them as well as makiramay du’n sa masakit.”

Thanks partly to Sharon’s guesting, “E.A.T.” led the noontime show ratings that day, according to media ratings data company Nielsen.

If given the chance to become a guest in “E.A.T.” again, Sharon said she would not think twice, although she is also not closing her doors on guesting “anywhere.”

“Of course, anytime! I would guest anywhere, but especially in TVJ because I owe them so much. Kung wala si Tito Sotto, wala akong singing career, hindi ako madidiscover mag-artista rin. He was the one that discovered me.” — Photo by Deni Bernardo; video by EC Toledo

