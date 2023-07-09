^

In photos: KathNiel, DonBelle featured in limited-edition Star Magic 30 Catalogue

July 9, 2023 | 5:30pm
Star Magic love teams (from left) KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad and Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla at the launch of the limited-edition Star Magic 30 Catalogue on July 6, 2023, in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.
MANILA, Philippines — The leading stars and love teams of Star Magic are featured in the limited-edition Star Magic 30 Catalogue recently launched in a star-studded affair in Bonifacio Global City.

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, also known as KathNiel, were in attendance. Star Magic's other well-known love teams, such as Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano (DonBelle), Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada (KDLex), and Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin (FranSeth) were also present.

“Alam niyo, our Star Magic 30th Catalogue, if only each page could say a story, ang dami pong laman na kwento ng aming catalogue. It took us three years. Three long years to have this physical catalogue because of the pandemic, because it was too difficult to shoot, and gather our artists with all the protocols during COVID. It was really very challenging,” said Lauren Dyogi, the Head of ABS-CBN Production and Star Magic.

He continued, “This is one for the books and we made it special by having a merchandise box. At the same time, this is also the first time that we are having a Japanese-style catalogue, meaning parehong front. There are two front pages and that makes it even more special.” 

Apart from Dyogi, Digital Head Eugenio Lopez IV also graced the event. 

Star Magic artists spotted at the catalogue's launch include John Arcilla, Jane Oineza, RK Bagatsing, Barbie Imperial, Jake Ejercito, Ai Dela Cruz, Xyriel Manabat, Nyoy Volante, Kaori Oinuma, Kobie Brown, Andi Abaya, Reiven Umali, BINI, BGYO, Anji Salvacion, Robi Domingo, Chie Filomeno, Vivoree, AC Bonifacio, Jolina Magdangal and Dimples Romana. 

Apart from the launch, ABS-CBN is also staging the Star Magic Catalogue Mallshow on July 22 at the Ayala Malls Market! Market! in Bonifacio Global City. 

Stars who are expected to grace the mall show are Jake Cuenca, Anji Salvacion, JM De Guzman, Jed Madela, Jameson Blake, AC Bonifacio, Aljon Mendoza, Kaori Oinuma, Kobie Brown, Andi Abaya, Janine Berdin, Klarisse de Guzman, and P-Pop idols BGYO and Bini.

The Star Magic Catalogue Box Set is now available for pre-order at PLUSX.PH at  P2,399 each. 

