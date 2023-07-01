^

GMA-7 stars spotted: Barbie Forteza, Sanya Lopez, Pokwang perform on 'It's Showtime'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 1, 2023 | 2:34pm
GMA-7 stars spotted: Barbie Forteza, Sanya Lopez, Pokwang perform on 'It's Showtime'
From left: Barbie Forteza, Sanya Lopez, AC Soriano, Belle Mariano, Pokwang, Rodjun Cruz and Rayver Cruz on the July 1, 2023 episode of "It's Showtime." The noontime show starts simultaneously airing on GMA-7's affiliate channel, GTV, on July 1.
ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — Noontime variety show "It's Showtime" kicked off the latter half of 2023 with a bang as it found a new home to simulcast on GTV and invited several Kapuso stars to join in their celebratory opening performance.

Kapuso actors Barbie Forteza, Sanya Lopez, Pokwang, Mark Bautista, and brothers Rayver and Rodjun Cruz all took part in the July 1 opening performance of "It's Showtime."

The Cruz brothers danced with Vhong Navarro and Jhong Hilario. Barbie danced with Kim Chiu, Belle Mariano, and Alexa Ilacad while Sanya was in the same production number with Chie Filomeno and Jackie Gonzaga. Pokwang sang with Amy Perez and Jolina Magdangal while and Mark was with Jugs Jugeta, Teddy Corpuz and Erik Santos.

After the performance ended, each of the Kapuso stars took turns to excitedly greet, "What's up, Madlang People?!"

Barbie said that performing on the "It's Showtime" stage was "surreal but nice." Sanya admitted having nerves, while Rodjun hoped there would be more opportunities for future collaborations.

"Ang saya-saya ko ah. Kilabot 'yung nangyari. Nasa history tayo," Pokwang added. Rayver chipped in, "Kapamilya, Kapuso, big things are coming. Umpisa pa lang 'to."

"It's Showtime" moved from TV5 after the show declined an offer to have a delayed telecast to give way to the new noontime show to be hosted by Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon.

