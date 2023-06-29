Sharon Cuneta shows support to TVJ, to guest in new TV5 noontime show on July 1

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta will be the special guest of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkads on the first day of their new noontime show in TV5 on July 1.

In her Instagram account, Sharon posted a video of the new noontime show.

"See you on July 1!!!" she captioned the post.

Sharon discussed how the iconic trio helped her in her own career.

"Without my Daddy Tito Sotto who discovered me, I never would have become a singer or (more importantly) have had a second father; without Tito Vic Sotto I never would have had my first memorable hits after Mr. D.J.; without Tito Joey De Leon I never would have had memorable hits after Mr. D.J. as well, or a first co-host on my own The Sharon Cuneta Show from 1986 on IBC 13 until around 1988 on ABS-CBN," she said.

"I have a 44-year history with Eat Bulaga -- I used to appear there regularly starting in their first home, RPN 9, in my St. Paul uniform without makeup!" she added.

Sharon said that she’s still a Kapamilya but will support TVJ’s new show.

“As much as I love my ABS-CBN Kapamilya, I could NEVER NOT give importance to my Eat Bulaga family. My home station ABS-CBN has known and respected this since I joined it in 1988. Wala pang legit Dabarkads o si @iceseguerra sa Little Miss Philippines sa Eat Bulaga noon, ako na ang baby nila!” she said.

“And I will be there for them whenever they call me. It’s PAYBACK TIME, which is how it forever will be for me towards Eat Bulaga! No one can ever put a beloved institution down,” she added.

RELATED: TVJ still fighting TAPE to retrieve 'Eat Bulaga' name; to reveal TV5 noontime show title on July 1