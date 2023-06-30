'Sa ngayon wala': Tito Sotto says Tony Tuviera not part of new TV5 noontime show

Original 'Eat Bulaga' hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon at the recent press conference for their new TV5 noontime show

MANILA, Philippines — Tito Sotto clarified that Tony Tuviera is not part of their upcoming noontime show on TV5.

At the press conference in TV5 Media Center recently, Tito said that Tony is still one of the owners of the show's former producer, Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc.

“Sa ngayon wala," he said.

“Tony is still a 25-percent owner of TAPE Inc, eh. Eh, we have disengaged with TAPE, so that’s the correct answer,” he added.

Tito also vowed that they will be more hands on the business side of their new show unlike before.

“Yes, it’s a very different feeling. Mas magiging engaged kami sa ika nga eh 'di lang sa production, kundi sa pamamahala mismo, because we have always relied on a friend, Tony," he said.

“We never talked to the people on TAPE eh, si Tony lang naman ang kausap namin eh. So we left it at that on that time. Gano'n ‘yung usapan namin eh, kami basta sa production side kami. But at this time, with MediaQuest, and Jane (MediaQuest Chief Executive Officer Jane Basas), and company, especially the group of MVP (Manny V. Pangilinan), we will be more hands-on ika nga pagdating doon sa part na ‘yun,” he added.

His co-host, Joey de Leon, then joked that their new show will always be aired live, and not taped.

“Pero nakakasiguro kami, lagi kaming live, ayaw namin ng TAPE," Joey quipped.

The iconic trio of Tito, Vic Sotto, Joey and the rest of the Dabarkads will return to TV with a new noontime show under TV5 starting July 1.

