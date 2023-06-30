^

Entertainment

'Sa ngayon wala': Tito Sotto says Tony Tuviera not part of new TV5 noontime show

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 30, 2023 | 8:54am
'Sa ngayon wala': Tito Sotto says Tony Tuviera not part of new TV5 noontime show
Original 'Eat Bulaga' hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon at the recent press conference for their new TV5 noontime show
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Tito Sotto clarified that Tony Tuviera is not part of their upcoming noontime show on TV5. 

At the press conference in TV5 Media Center recently, Tito said that Tony is still one of the owners of the show's former producer, Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc. 

“Sa ngayon wala," he said.  

“Tony is still a 25-percent owner of TAPE Inc, eh. Eh, we have disengaged with TAPE, so that’s the correct answer,” he added. 

Tito also vowed that they will be more hands on the business side of their new show unlike before. 

“Yes, it’s a very different feeling. Mas magiging engaged kami sa ika nga eh 'di lang sa production, kundi sa pamamahala mismo, because we have always relied on a friend, Tony," he said.  

“We never talked to the people on TAPE eh, si Tony lang naman ang kausap namin eh. So we left it at that on that time. Gano'n ‘yung usapan namin eh, kami basta sa production side kami. But at this time, with MediaQuest, and Jane (MediaQuest Chief Executive Officer Jane Basas), and company, especially the group of MVP (Manny V. Pangilinan), we will be more hands-on ika nga pagdating doon sa part na ‘yun,” he added. 

His co-host, Joey de Leon, then joked that their new show will always be aired live, and not taped. 

“Pero nakakasiguro kami, lagi kaming live, ayaw namin ng TAPE," Joey quipped.

The iconic trio of Tito, Vic Sotto, Joey and the rest of the Dabarkads will return to TV with a new noontime show under TV5 starting July 1.

RELATED: TVJ still fighting TAPE to retrieve 'Eat Bulaga' name; to reveal TV5 noontime show title on July 1

EAT BULAGA

TONY TUVIERA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sharon Cuneta shows support to TVJ, to guest in new TV5 noontime show on July 1

Sharon Cuneta shows support to TVJ, to guest in new TV5 noontime show on July 1

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta will be the special guest of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkads on...
Entertainment
fbtw
TVJ, 'Legit Dabarkads' back on air on TV5 also via Cignal, SatLite

TVJ, 'Legit Dabarkads' back on air on TV5 also via Cignal, SatLite

23 hours ago
TV5 on Thursday announced TVJ and the Legit Dabarkads’ new show will also be available on Cignal and SatLite starting...
Entertainment
fbtw
New 'Eat Bulaga' hosts excited to have 'It's Showtime' under GMA

New 'Eat Bulaga' hosts excited to have 'It's Showtime' under GMA

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
New "Eat Bulaga" hosts Paolo Contis, Betong Sumaya and Buboy Villar reacted on "It's Showtime" transferring to GMA-7's G...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Bakit hindi?': Paolo Contis bares plans to marry Yen Santos

'Bakit hindi?': Paolo Contis bares plans to marry Yen Santos

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Kapuso comedian Paolo Contis denied rumors that he and girlfriend Yen Santos have broken up. 
Entertainment
fbtw
New Dabarkads noontime show on TV5 no live studio audience &mdash; Cristy Fermin

New Dabarkads noontime show on TV5 no live studio audience — Cristy Fermin

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin claimed that there will be no live studio audience on the first show of Tito Sotto,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Carlo Aquino admits to almost giving up on showbiz

Carlo Aquino admits to almost giving up on showbiz

By Bot Glorioso | 10 hours ago
There would have been no more Carlo Aquino in the acting scene today had he totally turned his back on showbiz due to unrelenting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Harrison Ford, 80; John Williams, 91, defy aging limits for &lsquo;Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny&rsquo;

Harrison Ford, 80; John Williams, 91, defy aging limits for ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 17 hours ago
Truly, the film franchise’s lead actor and musical scorer have defied the limits of their age as can be seen in this...
Entertainment
fbtw
Melai Cantiveros breaks silence over recent 'miracle' even her family didn't know

Melai Cantiveros breaks silence over recent 'miracle' even her family didn't know

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Kapamilya host Melai Cantiveros revealed that a bump on her breast miraculously disappeared after visiting churches in Cebu...
Entertainment
fbtw
ABS-CBN, TV5 ink new partnership despite 'It's Showtime' departure

ABS-CBN, TV5 ink new partnership despite 'It's Showtime' departure

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Despite the "It's Showtime" transfer to GMA-7's GTV, ABS-CBN and TV5 inked a five-year content agreement. 
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;TV war is finally over': ABS-CBN, GMA ink historic deal for 'It's Showtime' airing on GTV

‘TV war is finally over': ABS-CBN, GMA ink historic deal for 'It's Showtime' airing on GTV

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
ABS-CBN and GMA Network made history anew as they announced yesterday their co-production agreement to bring "It's Showtime"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with