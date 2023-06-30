Dolly de Leon, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd now Academy members, eligible to vote in Oscars

Dolly, who received multiple nominations for her performance in Triangle of Sadness, shows her moments of frustration and rejection can serve as motivation for young actors not to lose hope and to just keep on working hard until they succeed.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Dolly de Leon has been invited to become a member of the Academy for Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

This means that Dolly will be an eligible voter at the Oscars beginning the 2024 ceremony, likely under the Actors branch but like all Academy members, will also be allowed to vote for the top Best Picture category.

Dolly shared the Academy invitation on her social media accounts, never thinking it would have happened to her prior to her scene-stealing performance in the Palme d'Or 2022 winning film "Triangle of Sadness."

"My dream has always been clear to me — to work with artists I admire and respect. [Being invited to the Academy] was never part of the plan," Dolly said in her Instagram caption. "So did I ever dream of this to happen? No. Did I ever even wish for it to happen? No. Because I never thought it could."

"But it’s happened and it’s a step closer to the goal and gives many others like me HOPE. For those of you who dare to dream, know that nothing is impossible. Now it’s your turn. Laban!!!" Dolly ended.

Several individuals congratulated Dolly including Iza Calzado, John Arcilla, Chie Filomeno, Agot Isidro, Khalil Ramos, Gab Pangilinan, Chynna Ortaleza-Cipriano, Karen Davila, Adrian Lindayag, and Kate Alejandrino.

According to the Academy, it had invited 398 new members from 51 new countries, including 22 Oscar winners and 76 Oscar nominees.

The Academy even broke down that 40% of new members identify as women, 34% are from underrepresented and racial communities, and 52% are from territories outside the United States — Dolly fits all three marks.

We’re proud to announce our newly invited members to the Academy!



Meet the Class of 2023: https://t.co/xElbKejirD pic.twitter.com/9IqEmbU6GD — The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 28, 2023

Joining Dolly as new Academy members in the Actors branch are Austin Butler, Ke Huy Quan, Keke Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, Selma Blair, Kerry Condon, Bill Hader, Nicholas Hoult, Lashanna Lynch, Paul Mescal and Noémie Merlant.

Singers Taylor Swift, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, and David Byrne were also invited to become members of the Academy's Music branch.

Other notable new invitees are "Everything Everywhere All At Once" director-writers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "All Quiet on the Western Front" director Edward Berger and cinematographer James Friend, "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski, and "She Said" director Maria Schrader.

Dolly is currently working on the movie "A Very Good Girl" opposite Kathryn Bernardo and was recently confirmed to join the second season of "Nine Perfect Strangers" starring Nicole Kidman.

RELATED: Dolly de Leon joins Nicole Kidman in Hulu series 'Nine Perfect Strangers'