'No brainer': Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals he would run for US president if he could

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 17, 2023 | 1:54pm
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks to fans during the Slap Fighting Championships at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus Convention Center on March 5, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.
AFP / Getty Images / Gaelen Morse

MANILA, Philippines — If not for specific requirements in the law, actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger would have thrown his name into the 2024 United States presidential race.

The 75-year-old actor sat down with broadcast journalist Chris Wallace for the latter's show "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" where the journalist brought up the topic of the upcoming elections.

Wallace asked Schwarzenegger if he would run for president if the US Constitution did not specifically state that only natural-born citizens were allowed for the position, and the "Terminator" actor responded in the affirmative.

"I think the field was wide open in 2016. And I think the field is open right now. Think about it right now. I mean, who is there? There is really not a person that can bring everyone together," the actor said. "Who is here today that people say okay, 'He's not too old or he's not too this or too that,' or is that because it's now a question about who do you vote against than who do you vote for."

Schwarzenegger even said he could "see so clearly" how he could win the election, "Put me in because... it's a no brainer," and compared the upcoming presidential race to his back-to-back gubernational wins in 2003 and 2006.

"It was clear that people are looking for some new answer, not a right wing or left wing, but someone that can bring the nation together

"There's just so many things that need to be done. And can be done. And what makes it so wonderful is because it's doable. It's all doable, or at least it's just people coming together and say yes, we can do it," Schwarzenegger ended. 

The Austria-born Schwarzenegger immigrated to the United States in 1968 and became a citizen 15 years later. He served as California governor from 2003 to 2011.

Schwarzenegger's latest project is the Netflix action-comedy series "FUBAR." He will next be seen in "Kung Fury 2" and an eponymous Netflix docuseries about his life.

