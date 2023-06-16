Prince Harry and Meghan Markle end their $20 million deal with Spotify after just one show

MANILA, Philippines — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have parted ways with streaming platform Spotify with whom the couple signed a $20 million (P1.11 billion) multiyear exclusive deal with in late 2020.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," Spotify and the Sussexes' production company said in a joint statement.

The series in question was the "Archetypes" podcast hosted by Meghan, which explored labels and stereotypes imposed by society on women.

Guests across 12 hour-long episodes included Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, Serena Williams, Constance Wu, Paris Hilton, Issa Rae and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

After a pause in September due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, "Archetypes" ended last November 29 with the "Man-ifesting A Cultural Shift" featuring Trevor Noah, Andy Cohen and Judd Apatow.

Because of the deal termination, "Archetypes" will not be getting a second season on Spotify after topping the platform's podcast charts last August and received a People’s Choice Award, although it could find a new home on a different platform.

Separate sources told Variety that Spotify expected more content from Archewell Audio after "Archetypes" but the Sussexes want to distance from exclusive distribution.

A Spotify spokesperson did say that Archewell Audio retains the rights to "Archetypes" and all its episodes will still be on Spotify, but it is up to the couple if they will release the podcast elsewhere.

Harry and Meghan still have an exclusive $100 million (P5.58 billion) deal with another streaming platform Netflix, also signed in 2020, which led to the docuseries "Harry & Meghan" while Harry's contract with Penguin Books led to his autobiography "Spare."

