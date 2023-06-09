Diego Loyzaga's ex Franki Russell congratulates him on new baby whose mom is 'non-showbiz'

Composite image of Diego Loyzaga with Franki Russell and with his new baby

MANILA, Philippines — "Pinoy Big Brother" alumna Franki Russell congratulated her ex-boyfriend Diego Loyzaga on becoming a new father.

Last June 8, Diego surprised the public by posting a photo of himself cradling a baby, calling the infant the "best birthday gift ever." Diego turned 28 last May 21.

Diego's former girlfriend Franki was among those who sent him well-wishes, sharing her congralutory message in an Instagram story.

"Congratulations [Diego] and your fam. New babies are such a blessing," wrote Franki, accompanied by a praying and baby emoji.

Related: 'Best birthday gift ever': Diego Loyzaga posts photo with baby

Diego did not mention who the mother of the baby was. Other than Franki, the actor was previously linked to actress Barbie Imperial.

Sources close to Diego, however, confirmed to Philstar.com that the mother isn't from the local show business industry.

Fellow celebrity dads congratulated Diego entering a new chapter of his life including Billy Crawford, Markus Paterson, and Troy Montero, especially as Father's Day will be celebrated this June 18.

Also sending well-wishes were Coleen Garcia, Angelina Cruz, Dominic Roque, Gil Cuerva, Sunshine Cruz, Jameson Blake, Ruffa Gutierrez, Enzo Pineda, Tim Yap, and Emanuelle Vera.

RELATED: Celebrity dads congratulate Diego Loyzaga ahead of Father's Day