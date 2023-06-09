^

Celebrity dads congratulate Diego Loyzaga ahead of Father's Day

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 9, 2023 | 11:11am
Diego Loyzaga cradles a baby as seen on his Instagram on June 8, 2023.
Diego Loyzaga via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Markus Paterson and host-singer Billy Crawford congratulated Diego Loyzaga on Thursday after the latter posted a photo with a baby. 

"Love you dawgs. Daddy D," wrote Billy, who is rumored to host the first edition of "The Voice Generations." 

Billy is father to Amari, his son with wife, actress Coleen Garcia. 

Markus Paterson simply commented with three heart emojis. He has a son with actress Janella Salvador. 

Troy Montero also left a simple "Congrats Bro" message on Diego's Instagram post. He has children with actress, wife Aubrey Miles. 

Yesterday, Diego surprised the public by posting a photo of him cradling a baby. 

"The best birthday gift ever," his caption read. 

His mother, actress Teresa Loyzaga, shared her excitement and called herself a "Glam-Ma Lola in the house." She also wrote "my Pochola," giving a hint on the baby's gender. 

Diego turned 28 last May 21. His last relationship was with "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Franki Russell, which he admitted in June 2022. 

RELATED: 'Best birthday gift ever': Diego Loyzaga posts photo with baby

