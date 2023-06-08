^

'Best birthday gift ever': Diego Loyzaga posts photo with baby

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 8, 2023 | 6:54pm
Actor Diego Loyzaga posts a photo of him cradling a baby on his Instagram on June 8, 2023.
Diego Loyzaga via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Diego Loyzaga surprised the public with a photo of him cradling a baby.

His Instagram caption reads, "The best birthday gift ever." 

His mother, actress Teresa Loyzaga, left a comment on her son's post. 

"Yahooooo!! Glam-Ma Lola in the house!!! Mwah! Love u anak @diegoloyzaga ! Love you my 'Pochola!'" Teresa wrote. 

Other celebrities left messages, mostly congratulatory, on the actor's page. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diego ???? (@diegoloyzaga)

The actor did not reveal his relationship with the baby in his post or in any of his replies in the comments section. 

The actor was previously linked to actress Barbie Imperial. In June 2022, he admitted dating "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Franki Russell.

He turned 28 last May 21. 

RELATED:  Diego Loyzaga, Franki Russell on why they ‘unfollowed’ each other on Instagram

Latest
priority latest
