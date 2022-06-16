^

Ryan Gosling is a real-life Ken doll in 'Barbie' first look

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 16, 2022 | 11:54am
Ryan Gosling as Ken in "Barbie"
Warner Bros. Ent.

MANILA, Philippines — Warner Bros. just released a first look of Ryan Gosling as Barbie's beau Ken, whom he will play opposite Margot Robbie in "Barbie," in all his "beach bod" glory.

The photo sees Gosling with his hair bleached blonde, wearing a matching washed denim vest and bottoms, customized underwear bearing Ken's name, and a spray tan flashing his eight-pack abs

The release comes two months after the studio showed its first look of Robbie as the titular doll in the live-action, where she was also dressed in blue.

The upcoming film about the famous Mattell doll features a huge ensemble cast with Robbie and Gosling being joined by Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell.

Rumors have spread that "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Liu will play another version of Ken, while Mackey and Rae will be playing variants of Barbie.

"Lady Bird" director Greta Gerwig is directing the movie and is co-writing with her real-life partner Noah Baumbach.

"Barbie" is currently set for a July 21, 2023 release, the same day as another jam-packed ensemble movie "Oppenheimer."

