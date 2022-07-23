^

Ryan Gosling accepted Ken role in 'Barbie' because of his daughters' dolls

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 23, 2022 | 10:11am
Ryan Gosling as Ken in "Barbie"
Warner Bros. Ent.

MANILA, Philippines — The first-look photo of actor Ryan Gosling as Ken in the upcoming "Barbie" movie has been making rounds online since being released, and the actor has admitted to why he accepted the role.

Appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Ryan acknowledged that his blonde and denim fit "broke the Internet" by joking the Internet had been trying to break him for years.

Ryan and Jimmy then got around to the topic of why the "La La Land" actor decided to play Ken despite him being an "accesory" to Barbie that is hardly ever played with, and it involved a call with the film's director Greta Gerwig.

The actor called the "Barbie" script the best one he'd ever read, and upon heading out to the backyard found his daughters' own Ken doll lying facedown in the mud beside a squished lemon.

"I texted [the photo] to Greta and I said, 'I shall be your Ken, for this story must be told,'" Ryan quipped.

Ryan and Jimmy also bonded over their daughters, who are about the same age, playing with Barbie dolls and how as fathers had to cope with all the Barbie toys like the car and dreamhouse.

In true Ken fashion, Ryan ended his interview by painting one of Jimmy's nails with one of his daughter's pink nail polish.

Ryan has two daughters with partner and fellow actor Eva Mendes, whom he has been dating since 2011.

The upcoming film about the famous Mattell doll features a huge ensemble cast with Ryan opposite Margot Robbie as Barbie, as well as Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell.

Gerwig is directing the movie and co-writing with her real-life partner Noah Baumbach. "Barbie" is currently set for a July 21, 2023 release.

