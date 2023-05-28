WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas 2023 livestream

MANILA, Philippines — Tonight's the night that the nation will know who among the 40 candidates will go home with titles at this year's Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night.



The coronation night is happening at "the Big Dome" Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.



The candidates are vying to win Miss Globe Philippines (for The Mis Globe 2023) and Miss International Philippines (for Miss International 2024).



Hosted by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves and Miss Universe Philippines 2014 Top 10 finalist Mary Jean "MJ" Lastimosa, the event will broadcast live from 8 p.m. PHT (local time) on ABS-CBN's A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, and Metro Channel.



International fans can stream via iWantTFC and the official YouTube channel of Binibining Pilipinas. — Video from Binibining Pilipinas Official via YouTube



