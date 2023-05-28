^

Entertainment

Four decades of partnership for Bong Revilla and Lolit Solis

Leah C. Salterio - The Philippine Star
May 28, 2023 | 12:00am
Four decades of partnership for Bong Revilla and Lolit Solis
Sen. Ramon ‘Bong’ Revilla Jr. was only 17 when his dad, the late Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr., introduced him to veteran talent manager Lolit Solis (seated). At that time, father and son just wrapped up the memorable Dugong Buhay (1983), megged by Carlo Caparas. After that, there was no more turning back for the actor and the talent manager. Photo also shows Sen. Bong’s wife, Cavite 2nd District Rep. Lani Mercado.

MANILA, Philippines — Four decades after the late Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr. entrusted the career of his son, Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. to talent manager Lolit Solis, Bong and Lolit never parted ways.

Neither did they have any misunderstanding through the years. Not in the film offers that Bong accepted, not in the TV shows that he did, not in the leading ladies or co-stars he worked with and definitely not in the talent fee that they previously talked about and agreed upon.

Amazingly, Lolit doesn’t even remember getting mad at Bong. Not even once.

Bong returns to TV with the forthcoming remake of the 1994 comedy-action flick, Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis, which he and Lani previously starred in. On GMA 7, he resurrects his Capt. Bartolome Reynaldo character, popularly known as Tolome. This time, Beauty Gonzalez plays Bong’s Visayan wife in the sitcom. They will be joined by a number of action stars, plus Max Collins (upper right photo, in red).

“Bong and I never had any misunderstanding,” Lolit disclosed on her 76th birthday last May 22, when Bong gave her a lunch treat, with her close friends in the industry invited.

“Bong is always easy to talk to. We never fought. I had misunderstandings with many personalities who had a rift with Bong. I would even fight with them. Eventually, I would find out, Bong had ironed out the kinks between them. Then, I would end up the bad one because I was still fighting with that person.”

Bong used to frequent the Avenida office that Lolit shared with the late Douglas Quijano and Alfie Lorenzo, who both handled talents under Regal Films of Mother Lily Monteverde.

“Bong would often hang around there,” Lolit shared. “At that time, I was already managing Gabby (Concepcion), while Douglas was handling William Martinez and Alfie had Alfie Anido.”

Although Bong was not the first talent Lolit managed — Gabby was the one, curtailed by the infamous Manila Film Festival scam in 1994 — the former is the longest she has handled.

Lolit said, “Our relationship is not just manager and talent. Beyond that. He and Lani are always concerned about me. They are like my children.”

Lolit will never forget when Bong gave her his credit card after she was confined in a hospital eight months ago that led her to start her dialysis. She needed to undergo regular dialysis that continues to this day.

Bong was only 17 years young when his dad introduced him to Lolit. At that time, father and son just wrapped up the memorable Dugong Buhay (1983), megged by Carlo Caparas.

“The first film that I handled for Bong as his manager was for Tower Productions,” Lolit recalled. “After that, there was no more turning back for us. We worked together through the years, both professionally and personally. Until today.”

Bong returns to TV with the forthcoming remake of the comedy-action flick, Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis, a film he and Lani previously starred in and it was shown in 1994. He resurrects his Capt. Bartolome Reynaldo character, popularly known as Tolome. The film even had a sequel, Yes Darling… Walang Matigas na Pulis 2 (1997).

This time around, Beauty Gonzalez plays Bong’s Visayan wife in the sitcom. They will be joined by a number of action stars including Jeric Raval, Ronnie Ricketts, ER Ejercito, with Niño Muhlach, Dennis Padilla, Jimmy Santos and Max Collins. The series will premiere on June 4 at 7:45 p.m. on GMA 7.

At the helm are Frasco Mortiz and Enzo Williams. So far, Bong has wrapped up five days of shoot for his sitcom. “But that’s not equivalent to five episodes because one episode takes three days to shoot,” Bong said. “We shoot many action scenes and that takes a long time.”

In the future, Bong said he will be open to collaborations. “First film of Star Cinema, Adan Ronquillo: Tubong Cavite, Laking Tondo with me and Sheryl Cruz (shown in 1993), collaboration na agad at that time.”

BONG REVILLA

LOLIT SOLIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Brit wins Cannes newcomer prize for 'How to Have Sex'

Brit wins Cannes newcomer prize for 'How to Have Sex'

By Emilie Bickerton | 15 hours ago
British director Molly Manning Walker won the coveted Un Certain Regard newcomer prize at Cannes on Friday for her...
Entertainment
fbtw
'You blocked me': Jason Hernandez reacts to 'forda clout chasing' comment by Moira dela Torre's sis

'You blocked me': Jason Hernandez reacts to 'forda clout chasing' comment by Moira dela Torre's sis

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Singer Jason Hernandez responded to Moira dela Torre's sister J'mee's reaction to his new song "Ikaw Pa Rin."
Entertainment
fbtw
Dark, lustful and complex: It's a woman's world at Cannes

Dark, lustful and complex: It's a woman's world at Cannes

By Fran Blandy | 1 day ago
Cinema has long stood accused of ignoring women's inner lives and complexities, or telling a story through the male gaze....
Entertainment
fbtw
Dennis Trillo to star in show about the Philippines' first serial killer

Dennis Trillo to star in show about the Philippines' first serial killer

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 hours ago
Dennis Trillo will star in an upcoming show about Fr. Juan Severino Mallari, a parish priest from Pampanga considered...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sheryl Cruz's daughter graduates summa cum laude in US

Sheryl Cruz's daughter graduates summa cum laude in US

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The actress posted her well-wishes for her daughter who finished her degree in Psychology from the San Francisco State U...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
What Unbreak My Heart means for Philippines entertainment industry

What Unbreak My Heart means for Philippines entertainment industry

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 hour ago
Pre-pandemic, Unbreak My Heart, the groundbreaking collaboration of GMA, ABS-CBN and Viu, would be unimaginable.
Entertainment
fbtw
The musical team-up of Burt Bacharach and Elvis Costello

The musical team-up of Burt Bacharach and Elvis Costello

By Baby A. Gil | 1 hour ago
The hit songs that they created were so big and so many. What the World Needs Now is Love, Sweet Love, A House is Not a Home,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Manny Pacquiao's eldest daughter Princess attends prom in Swarovski-covered gown

Manny Pacquiao's eldest daughter Princess attends prom in Swarovski-covered gown

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Mary "Princess" Pacquiao, the eldest daughter of boxer-politician Manny Pacquiao and Jinkee Pacquiao, went to her first-ever...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Develop ideas without baggage': Russo brothers break down company's projects process

'Develop ideas without baggage': Russo brothers break down company's projects process

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Philstar.com got the chance to talk to the Russos and ask about how they treat their projects that go into streaming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Arjo Atayde upbeat on local movie industry after gaining Cannes attention

Arjo Atayde upbeat on local movie industry after gaining Cannes attention

11 hours ago
A few days after his film was acknowledged at the Cannes’ Marché du Film in France, actor Arjo Atayde returned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with