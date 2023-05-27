Elisse Joson on balancing profession & parenthood

Since becoming a mom, Miutiso brand ambassadress Elisse Joson has learned to be practical when it comes to buying things for the home.

MANILA, Philippines — Elisse Joson knows how tough it is for mothers like her to divide her attention between work and family. But with proper time management, the Kapamilya actress believes all things can work out just fine.

“I don’t know how I am able to juggle being a mom and an actress. It just happens, although there’s always gonna be some flaws no matter how I try to really fix my schedule. But at the end of the day, as long as mababalikan mo ‘yung mga ma-mi-miss mong roles in life, tuloy-tuloy naman ‘yun. It’s gonna work,” said Elisse on the sidelines of her formal launch as brand ambassadress of Miutiso.

Her partner McCoy de Leon, Elisse added, has been so supportive of her every endeavor that he never fails to do his role as a dad to their daughter Felize, who turned two years old last April 10.

“He’s a very hands-on dad,” she beamed. “He takes good care of Felize whenever I’m at work like today. And vice-versa. If he has work, it is me who is looking after our daughter.”

She never denied having a guilt feeling every time she would miss her unica hija’s activities.

“May guilt naman talaga na I’m missing out on her day because every day, there is something new that is happening (to her growth). But I make sure to make up for it once I get home,” she said. “When I don’t have work, I spend it (time) with her. So far, that kind of setup is fine.”

Elisse, too, appreciates how Star Magic is being considerate about her schedule so she can have some quality time with her family. “Every time I make a personal day-off, especially a family-related matter, they understand and they give it to me.”

As an actress, Elisse is giving viewers more reasons to stay tuned to the Kapamilya drama series Dirty Linen for effectively portraying her character Sophie Madrigales, the aggressive ex-girlfriend of Zanjoe Marudo’s Aidan Fiero.

“I also watch Dirty Linen, not just my scenes but the show itself. Sometimes, I read the comments but I intentionally don’t read them all because I don’t want them to affect my work,” she shared. “As an actor, we can feel if we did a good job on a particular scene. So, I feel like it should not matter what others would say or think. ‘Yung mga negative na iniisip, I feel like that’s a good thing that they hate me and yet I don’t want to base my acting, my work on what they are saying.”

What she is eager to do is to take on roles outside of her comfort zone, “something that I’ve never done before because I am now more confident to say that I can do them. Parang ‘yun yung nararamdaman ko, parang mas may tapang (na ako).”

Elisse feels it is high time for her to accept projects that will all the more put her acting to the test given that she has been around showbiz for over a decade now.

Elisse and Miutiso founder and CEO James Chua during her formal launch as celebrity endorser. — Photos courtesy of Miutiso

“I am not getting any younger. Hindi natin alam gaano pa ang itatagal ko sa industry na ito so might as well do it now,” reasoned Elisse.

“Strike while the iron is hot. Who knows, it might lead to better opportunities for me and my family. So, parang mas game talaga ako ngayon to accept roles,” she added.

Besides, she feels that she still has so many things to learn when it comes to her craft. “I feel like a newbie because there are still a lot of different characters that I want to do. I’m now more open to do something different.”

Aside from Dirty Linen, Elisse is also working on a new soap titled Pira-Pirasong Pangarap under Dreamscape Entertainment.

“I’m excited for this because my character is far different from Sophie of Dirty Linen. I must admit it’s difficult for me in the beginning, to slip into a different character and mold the character to make it believable. But I feel that once we get the hang of it, it can be easy, kayang-kaya,” she said.

Asked how supportive McCoy is of endeavors she dips her hand into, Elisse replied, “Very (supportive),” and added that having a partner who is also into acting can be an advantage.

“With our work, since mas nag-explore kami with the characters that we have, when we get home, at the end of the day, we talk about our performances. So, parang ‘yun ‘yung nagiging one of our bonding moments. Isa ‘yun sa na-e-enjoy ko ngayon, ‘yung we watch each other’s shows or movies and then, we criticize each other. We also ask for help from each other.”

Meanwhile, Elisse is happy that Miutiso, a brand she is now endorsing, complements her taste when it comes to things she uses at home.

Miutiso is a Chinese variety store chain that offers a wide range of reliable and affordable household essentials.

“More than the beauty side or fashion-related things, nakakatuwa na mas malawak na ‘yung nakukuha ko na market with my lifestyle now, which is not just about work but also my everyday life as a mother. And this is the brand that matches my needs in everyday living with my family, with the baby. It’s a one-stop shop, where you can get most of the things you need,” the Miutiso brand ambassador said.

“Before, I thought that you have to spend a lot to get beautiful things for the home. But I realized later on that you have to be practical in purchasing the things that also fit your taste. You can buy good stuff at a reasonable price.”