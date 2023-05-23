^

Jodi Sta. Maria, Gabbi Garcia explain 'sensuality workshops' with Joshua Garcia

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 23, 2023 | 9:45am
Jodi Sta. Maria, Gabbi Garcia explain 'sensuality workshops' with Joshua Garcia
"Unbreak My Heart" stars (from left) Jodi Sta. Maria, Joshua Garcia and Gabbi Garcia at the series' celebrity watch party on May 20, 2023, at Trinoma Mall in Quezon City.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — For those who were at last Saturday's celebrity watch party for the anticipated ABS-CBN, GMA-7 and VIU series "Unbreak My Heart," it might have come to their minds how Jodi Sta. Maria and Gabbi Garcia established their chemistry with Joshua Garcia considering they shared steamy scenes with the actor. 

Both the actresses shared that they underwent a sensuality and/or intimacy workshop with their leading man. 

"We did sensuality workshops naman e. May mga intimacy workshops also para lang maging comfortable kami sa isa't isa para ma-form din talaga 'yung bond and trust sa isa't isa because that is so important. Kasi makikita mo sa screen 'yung pagiging awkward. You just have to let go and trust your partner," said Jodi to GMA News and the press right after the watch party. 

Jodi plays Rose, a woman who travels to Switzerland in search of her daughter. She meets Joshua's character, the all-around-guy Renz who she turns to for help and companionship while looking for her daughter. 

An earlier teaser of the show revealed their characters exchanging kisses. Meanwhile, Gabbi's character also crosses paths with Joshua's Renz and it is also implied in the teaser that they will also be involved with each other. 

"We went to a sensuality workshop din so talagang, both parties alam namin kung ano 'yung boundaries namin. Alam namin kung saan kami kumportable sa isa't isa. And also siyempre, we guide each other din. Nagtutulungan din kami. We're both very open. 'Yun 'yung importante," Gabbi said. 

"Unbreak My Heart" also stars Richard Yap, Laurice Guillen, Eula Valdes, Nikki Valdez, Victor Neri, Romnick Sarmenta and Sunshine Cruz. It is directed by Manny Palo and Dolly Dulu. 

It will premiere on May 29 on GMA-7, with advance episodes on VIU and iWantTFC on May 27. 

RELATED: In photos: GMA, ABS-CBN stars grace 'Unbreak My Heart' celebrity watch party

