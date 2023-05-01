Eula Valdez, Sunshine Cruz join cast; 'Unbreak My Heart' release date revealed

GMA-7 and ABS-CBN together with streaming platform Viu produce "Unbreak My Heart," a drama shot in Switzerland and stars (from left) Joshua Garcia, Gabbi Garcia, Jodi Sta. Maria and Richard Yap.

MANILA, Philippines — Laurice Guillen and Sunshine Cruz have confrontation scenes with Jodi Sta. Maria in the new trailer of the GMA-7, ABS-CBN upcoming drama "Unbreak My Heart."

The full trailer was released earlier today and it revealed that the upcoming drama will premiere on May 29.

It's a complicated story of love and family as more scenes from the past are revealed. Jodi's Rose has a past with Richard Yap's character.

"Stop being so selfish," Richard says to the long-haired Jodi.

"Please let me go," she replies, while trying to break her arm free from Richard's grasp.

The new trailer opens with a proposal scene featuring the characters of Gabbi Garcia and Jeremiah Lisbo. She is seen kneeling beside him, asking him to marry her while he is dining in an alfresco restaurant.

Gabbi walks away after Jeremiah declines her proposal. While walking away, she bumps into a passerby who turns out to be Joshua Garcia's character.

The next scene sees Jodi's Rose arriving in Switzerland. She is described as a "reserved person who is looking for somebody."

Joshua's story is also revealed as he is seen struggling to make ends meet while living in Switzerland. He exchanges words with Eula Valdez's character who tells him his problems will be solved once he marries a Swiss resident.

He is seen drinking his sorrows away and finds himself by the bridge. There he meets Rose, who stops him from doing something he might regret later.

They get to know each other and Rose reveals that she has a daughter named Sandra.

"I didnt expect this to happen between us," Rose said.

WATCH: Full trailer of ABS-CBN, GMA-7 drama "Unbreak My Heart"

The scenes that followed towards the end of the three-minute trailer sees the characters of Richard, Laurice and Sunshine confronting Rose and talking about how to deal with her.

"Unbreak My Heart" is touted to be a milestone TV project between erstwhile rivals, ABS-CBN and GMA-7. They are co-producing alongside streaming platform Viu.

The drama is helmed by directors Emmanuel Quindo Palo and Dolly Dulu under Dreamscape Entertainment.

It will premiere on GMA-7's nightly primetime block on May 29 at 9:30 p.m. There will be an advance streaming of the show on May 27 starting at 9 p.m. on Viu and iWantTFC. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

RELATED: Joshua Garcia romances Jodi Sta. Maria, Gabbi Garcia in new 'Unbreak My Heart' teaser