Ben&Ben, Gloc-9, more drag queens also performing at Pride PH 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Pride PH Festival released its second wave of performers for its 2024 edition, led by the likes of Ben&Ben, Gloc-9 and more local drag queens.

This year's Pride PH Festival, billed as the biggest Pride event in Southeast Asia after 110,000 attendees in 2023, will take place in Quezon Memorial Circle on June 22.

Pride PH announced last week its first wave of hosts and performers headlined by Vice Ganda, BINI, Juan Karlos, Elijah Canlas, Sassa Gurl, Nicole Cordoves, Adrian Lindayag, Nica Del Rosario and Alex Diaz.

Drag queens who competed on "Drag Race Philippines" and "Drag Den" also made the initial line-up. They include Marina Summers, Vinas DeLuxe, Bernie, M1ss Jade So, OV Cunt, Hana Beshie, Astrid Mercury, Tiny Deluxe, Matilduh, Naia, Deja, Russia Fox, Barbie Q, Feyvah Fatale, Lady Gagita and Mrs Tan.

Leading the second wave announcement are Ben&Ben, Gloc-9, Janella Salvador, Denise Julia, Esnyr Ranollo, Cup of Joe vocalist Gian Bernardino, Sandiwa, Krissy Achino, Bong Gonzales, Sky Teotico, Ate Dick, Peabo, Lance Reblando, Stef Aranas and DJ Ayel Mari.

Adding to the list of drag performers are "Drag Race Philippines" winners Precious Paula Nicole and Captivating Katkat, Brigiding, Pura Luka Vega, Maria Christina, Mac N' Sheesh, Maxie, O-A, Jean Vilogue, Elvira and Marlyn/Heartburns.

It remains to be seen if Pride PH will announce yet another or a final wave of hosts and performers, but from the two waves alone, this year's Pride celebrations already appear stacked.

RELATED: Vice Ganda, BINI, 'Drag Race Philippines' queens lead Pride PH 2024 hosts, performers