^

Entertainment

Ben&Ben, Gloc-9, more drag queens also performing at Pride PH 2024

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 8, 2024 | 5:03pm
Ben&Ben, Gloc-9, more drag queens also performing at Pride PH 2024
From left: Gloc-9, Ben&Ben and Janella Salvador
STAR / file, ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — Pride PH Festival released its second wave of performers for its 2024 edition, led by the likes of Ben&Ben, Gloc-9 and more local drag queens.

This year's Pride PH Festival, billed as the biggest Pride event in Southeast Asia after 110,000 attendees in 2023, will take place in Quezon Memorial Circle on June 22.

Pride PH announced last week its first wave of hosts and performers headlined by Vice Ganda, BINI, Juan Karlos, Elijah Canlas, Sassa Gurl, Nicole Cordoves, Adrian Lindayag, Nica Del Rosario and Alex Diaz.

Drag queens who competed on "Drag Race Philippines" and "Drag Den" also made the initial line-up. They include Marina Summers, Vinas DeLuxe, Bernie, M1ss Jade So, OV Cunt, Hana Beshie, Astrid Mercury, Tiny Deluxe, Matilduh, Naia, Deja, Russia Fox, Barbie Q, Feyvah Fatale, Lady Gagita and Mrs Tan.

Leading the second wave announcement are Ben&Ben, Gloc-9, Janella Salvador, Denise Julia, Esnyr Ranollo, Cup of Joe vocalist Gian Bernardino, Sandiwa, Krissy Achino, Bong Gonzales, Sky Teotico, Ate Dick, Peabo, Lance Reblando, Stef Aranas and DJ Ayel Mari.

Adding to the list of drag performers are "Drag Race Philippines" winners Precious Paula Nicole and Captivating Katkat, Brigiding, Pura Luka Vega, Maria Christina, Mac N' Sheesh, Maxie, O-A, Jean Vilogue, Elvira and Marlyn/Heartburns.

It remains to be seen if Pride PH will announce yet another or a final wave of hosts and performers, but from the two waves alone, this year's Pride celebrations already appear stacked.

RELATED: Vice Ganda, BINI, 'Drag Race Philippines' queens lead Pride PH 2024 hosts, performers

vuukle comment

BEN&BEN

BONG GONZALES

DRAG RACE

GLOC-9

JANELLA SALVADOR

LGBT

LGBTQIA

PRIDE

PRIDE MONTH

SANDIWA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lian Paz withdraws filing of annulment with ex Paolo Contis

Lian Paz withdraws filing of annulment with ex Paolo Contis

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Former EB Babe dancer Lian Paz cried over her decision to withdraw her annulment from actor Paolo Contis. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Miles Ocampo says Joey de Leon apologizes after 'pataba' remarks

Miles Ocampo says Joey de Leon apologizes after 'pataba' remarks

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
"Eat Bulaga" host Miles Ocampo revealed that she was never offended by Joey de Leon's "pataba" remarks made during the noontime...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Alam niyo na kung sino 'yon': Annabelle Rama posts about Barbie, Chucky, Annabelle dolls

'Alam niyo na kung sino 'yon': Annabelle Rama posts about Barbie, Chucky, Annabelle dolls

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Talent manager Annabelle Rama intrigued social media users after she posted about popular dolls Barbie, Annabelle and Ch...
Entertainment
fbtw
David Chua clarifies romance rumors with 'Showtime' host Jackie Gonzaga

David Chua clarifies romance rumors with 'Showtime' host Jackie Gonzaga

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Actor and director David Chua clarified the romantic rumors between him and “It’s Showtime” host Jackie...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Baby Reindeer' inspiration sues Netflix for P9.99 billion

'Baby Reindeer' inspiration sues Netflix for P9.99 billion

By Agence France-Presse | 8 hours ago
A British woman who claims she was the inspiration for the stalker in the smash Netflix hit "Baby Reindeer" sued the streamer,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Medyo awkward at first': Paulo Avelino on doing bed scene with Kim Chiu

'Medyo awkward at first': Paulo Avelino on doing bed scene with Kim Chiu

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Paulo Avelino opened up about doing the bed scene with Kim Chiu on the hit teleserye "What’s Wrong with Secretary...
Entertainment
fbtw
New 'Hunger Games' book out next year, to get film adaptation

New 'Hunger Games' book out next year, to get film adaptation

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Publishing company Scholastic confirmed a new "Hunger Games" novel by Suzanne Collins will be released next year, which...
Entertainment
fbtw
How a health issue led Kim Chiu to advocate for fitness

How a health issue led Kim Chiu to advocate for fitness

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Kim Chiu revealed that a health issue led her to become a fitness advocate.
Entertainment
fbtw
It&rsquo;s sisters Lorin and Venice&rsquo;s time to shine

It’s sisters Lorin and Venice’s time to shine

By MJ Marfori | 17 hours ago
We have seen Lorin and Venice Gutierrez Bektas grow right before our very eyes. But now, the sisters are ready to take on...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with