In photos: GMA, ABS-CBN stars grace 'Unbreak My Heart' celebrity watch party

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 21, 2023 | 11:52am
In photos: GMA, ABS-CBN stars grace 'Unbreak My Heart' celebrity watch party
GMA-7 and ABS-CBN at the red carpet of the "Unbreak My Heart" celebrity watch party held on May 20, 2023, at the Trinoma Mall in Quezon City. From left are KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad, Andrea Brillantes and Alden Richards.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

 

MANILA, Philippines — It was a historic night when some of the biggest stars of ABS-CBN and GMA-7 were spotted in one theater watching advance episodes of the groundbreaking series "Unbreak My Heart."

Stars of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" and "Voltes V: Legacy" were seen supporting the upcoming series that stars Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Yap, Gabbi Garcia and Joshua Garcia. 

Coco Martin came with Julia Montes while his "Batang Quiapo" co-stars Cherry Pie Picache and John Estrada went solo on the red carpet of the watch party held in Trinoma Mall in Quezon City. 

Four of the five main leads of the hit science-fiction, live-action adaptation "Voltes V: Legacy" walked the red carpet. Radson Flores, Ysabel Ortega and Matt Lozano were pictured together on the red carpet, while child star Raphael Landicho was spotted making his way to the cinema. 

"Mga Lihim ni Urduja" stars Sanya Lopez and Arra San Agustin were also present. 

Alden Richards bestowed his fans with his presence on the red carpet. 

ABS-CBN's promising young stars, Andrea Brillantes, Kyle Echarri, Darren Espanto, and the love team of KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad, were also seen. 

"Unbreak My Heart" is the first-ever collaboration between GMA-7 and ABS-CBN, together with streaming platform VIU. It is set to premiere on May 29 on GMA-7, with advance episodes on VIU. 

GMA-7 AND ABS-CBN

UNBREAK MY HEART
