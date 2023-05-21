In photos: 'Unbreak My Heart' stars in full force at celeb watch party

The first-ever GMA-7 and ABS-CBN series "Unbreak My Heart" stars (from left) Gabbi Garcia, Richard Yap, Jodi Sta. Maria and Joshua Garcia. The series is produced in partnership with streaming platform VIU.

MANILA, Philippines — Jodi Sta. Maria was blooming as she walked the red carpet at last night's celebrity watch party for her upcoming starrer, "Unbreak My Heart."

Similarly, her co-star Gabbi Garcia looked sultry in her pastel pink ensemble, while their male lead stars, Richard Yap and Joshua Garcia, were in blue and sporting glasses.

The four lead stars of the groundbreaking, first-ever collaboration series between GMA-7 and ABS-CBN led the star-studded celebrity watch party at Trinoma Mall in Quezon City.

"Hindi siya 'yung typical way of how we do seryes. It was shot as if it was a film... Napaka-scenic at beautiful din naman ng Switzerland. I'm just so happy and my heart is full," said Jodi to the press right after the watch party.

Those who were present were able to see Switzerland beyond its famous Swiss Alps. They caught a glimpse of its grand houses and regular abodes as the show's characters lived or worked in the rich European nation. They also saw bits of Italy as the lead characters found themselves in Switzerland's neighboring country.

"Ito 'yung ilang buwan na naming pinaghirapan and before coming here, all of us were really, really anxious, but then upon receiving the reactions of the people who watched it, parang 'Oh my gosh. We really did something right. We really did something beautiful,'" the actress said.

Apart from Jodi, many of the cast members were also present. Acclaimed director-actress Laurice Guillen looked the part of Lily Zhang, the stern, rich matron of the wealthy Zhang family.

The trio of Eula Valdez, Nikki Valdez and Sunshine Cruz walked the red carpet together. Eula plays Joshua's mother. Sunshine essays the role of Matt Zhang's (Richard) new wife, Christina, while Nikki is Rose's (Jodi) friend based in Switzerland.

Victor Neri and Romnick Sarment also posed for photos. Romnick plays Joshua's father who stayed behind in the Philippines, while Victor's character was not seen on screen at last night's preview.

Jeremiah Lisbo also looked dapper in his suit. He plays Alex's (Gabbi) high school classmate and love interest, Franco.

Young stars Will Ashley and Bianca de Vera walked the red carpet together. They play the son of Nikki's character and the daughter of Sunshine's character, respectively.

Series directors Emmanuel "Manny" Palo and Dolly Dulu were also present, as were GMA-7, ABS-CBN and VIU executives.

"Unbreak My Heart" premieres on May 29 on GMA-7, with advance episodes on VIU and iWantTFC on May 27.

