'Mommy Kris': Kris Aquino makes time for Mark Leviste's son's school campaign amid health issues

MANILA, Philippines — Such is the power of Kris Aquino as she was able to tap a friend to help her rumored boyfriend Mark Leviste's son's campaign for the latter's bid to be his batch representative at La Salle Greenhills.

The actress posted a video of Itchyworms drummer Jazz Nicolas narrating how he came about making the video.

The band member said a mutual friend asked him to help with C2 Leviste's campaign in his bid to be his batch's representative.

"Someone calls to Kris and said C2 Leviste who's running for La Salle Greenhills Grade 11 batch rep could become Ms. Aquino's stepson?" said Nicolas. "And as part of his platform, he says that the Itchyworms will play at your prom if he wins. So I hope to see you at your prom."

The Itchyworms member proceeded to play their hit single "Akin Ka Na Lang" and called on to vote for Leviste's son.

In her usual lengthy post, Kris revealed that she got wind of the request but she was not feeling well with a low blood pressure when she got it. She even revealed how Mark's son calls her "Mommy Kris."

"C2 very politely asked if i could endorse his candidacy to be the LSGH Grade 11 batch rep- unfortunately i woke up w/ a very low BP 85/59… I did take note that his platform included a promise that the ITCHYWORMS would perform at their prom, super cute what C2 said- 'world class buffet. Itchyworms. Best Night of Our Lives. No further explanation needed.' Sabi nga: kung gusto may paraan, kung ayaw-maraming dahilan…

"He joked w/ his dad if 'mommy Kris' could make him a campaign video, but since M.K. was pale, dizzy, and weak -Jazz was super NICE, straight from a delayed flight from a provincial gig- he took this video," she said.

When they got the video from Nicolas, her son Bimby forwarded it to C2.

Kris thanked the Itchyworm drummer and C2 to end her post.

"Thanks Jazz. My Thank You will arrive soon, care of the stage father of candidate Conrado Antonio Leviste II, S," the actress said.

Kris is currently in the United States, seeking treatments for her autoimmune diseases.

