^

Entertainment

'Mommy Kris': Kris Aquino makes time for Mark Leviste's son's school campaign amid health issues

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 22, 2023 | 1:55pm
'Mommy Kris': Kris Aquino makes time for Mark Leviste's son's school campaign amid health issues
Kris and Mark
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Such is the power of Kris Aquino as she was able to tap a friend to help her rumored boyfriend Mark Leviste's son's campaign for the latter's bid to be his batch representative at La Salle Greenhills. 

The actress posted a video of Itchyworms drummer Jazz Nicolas narrating how he came about making the video. 

The band member said a mutual friend asked him to help with C2 Leviste's campaign in his bid to be his batch's representative.

"Someone calls to Kris and said C2 Leviste who's running for La Salle Greenhills Grade 11 batch rep could become Ms. Aquino's stepson?" said Nicolas. "And as part of his platform, he says that the Itchyworms will play at your prom if he wins. So I hope to see you at your prom."

The Itchyworms member proceeded to play their hit single "Akin Ka Na Lang" and called on to vote for Leviste's son. 

In her usual lengthy post, Kris revealed that she got wind of the request but she was not feeling well with a low blood pressure when she got it. She even revealed how Mark's son calls her "Mommy Kris." 

"C2 very politely asked if i could endorse his candidacy to be the LSGH Grade 11 batch rep- unfortunately i woke up w/ a very low BP 85/59… I did take note that his platform included a promise that the ITCHYWORMS would perform at their prom, super cute what C2 said- 'world class buffet. Itchyworms. Best Night of Our Lives. No further explanation needed.' Sabi nga: kung gusto may paraan, kung ayaw-maraming dahilan…

"He joked w/ his dad if 'mommy Kris' could make him a campaign video, but since M.K. was pale, dizzy, and weak -Jazz was super NICE, straight from a delayed flight from a provincial gig- he took this video," she said. 

When they got the video from Nicolas, her son Bimby forwarded it to C2.

Kris thanked the Itchyworm drummer and C2 to end her post. 

"Thanks Jazz. My Thank You will arrive soon, care of the stage father of candidate Conrado Antonio Leviste II, S," the actress said. 

Kris is currently in the United States, seeking treatments for her autoimmune diseases.

RELATED:  ''Di ko na s'ya gagambalain': Kris Aquino asks Mark Leviste to focus on Batangas constituents

KRIS AQUINO

MARK LEVISTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Delicious food, showbiz gossip, coronation observations at Helen Sotto's birthday

Delicious food, showbiz gossip, coronation observations at Helen Sotto's birthday

By Pat-P Daza | 14 hours ago
It was May 13, the night before Mother’s Day, when Helen Gamboa-Sotto celebrated her birthday at M Dining Restaurant...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo, Jodi Sta. Maria, Marian Rivera vie for Asia&rsquo;s Iconic Actress of the Year

Bea Alonzo, Jodi Sta. Maria, Marian Rivera vie for Asia’s Iconic Actress of the Year

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrities Bea Alonzo, Jodi Sta. Maria and Marian Rivera will battle it out for Iconic Actress this year at the Asia's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Wilbert Ross bids farewell to sexy roles

Wilbert Ross bids farewell to sexy roles

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
VivaMax actor Wilbert Ross revealed that he will stop doing sexy movies on the streaming platform. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Portman, Moore explore darker side of female sexuality in Cannes

Portman, Moore explore darker side of female sexuality in Cannes

14 hours ago
A darker side of female sexuality was on display in Cannes on Saturday in a film portraying a woman who seduced a schoolboy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruru, Yassi relive days of Video City, VHS tapes in film

Ruru, Yassi relive days of Video City, VHS tapes in film

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
In this age of video streaming, Viva Films and GMA Pictures collaborated to produce a film, starring Yassi Pressman and Ruru...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
GMA's Annette Gozon-Valdes commends ABS-CBN as 'superb content provider'

GMA's Annette Gozon-Valdes commends ABS-CBN as 'superb content provider'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
Amid the social media noise and tweets by fans on which network or studio reigns supreme, executives of GMA-7 and ABS-CBN...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bb. Pilipinas 2023 candidate addresses criticisms on Sto. Nino-inspired nat&rsquo;l costume

Bb. Pilipinas 2023 candidate addresses criticisms on Sto. Nino-inspired nat’l costume

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
After receiving mixed reactions online for her Santo Niño de Cebu-inspired national costume, Binibining Pilipinas 2023...
Entertainment
fbtw
In photos: 'Unbreak My Heart' stars in full force at celeb watch party

In photos: 'Unbreak My Heart' stars in full force at celeb watch party

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Yap, Gabbi Garcia and Joshua Garcia led the star-studded watch party for their upcoming series "Unbreak...
Entertainment
fbtw
OPM stars to perform at Philippine Air Force anniversary concert

OPM stars to perform at Philippine Air Force anniversary concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) stars Randy Santiago, Raymond Lauchengco, Geneva Cruz, Roselle Nava and Gino Padilla will perform...
Entertainment
fbtw
In photos: GMA, ABS-CBN stars grace 'Unbreak My Heart' celebrity watch party

In photos: GMA, ABS-CBN stars grace 'Unbreak My Heart' celebrity watch party

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
It was a historic night when some of the biggest stars of ABS-CBN and GMA-7 were spotted in one theater watching advance episodes...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with