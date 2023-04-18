^

''Di ko na s'ya gagambalain': Kris Aquino asks Mark Leviste to focus on Batangas constituents

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 18, 2023 | 11:03am
''Di ko na s'ya gagambalain': Kris Aquino asks Mark Leviste to focus on Batangas constituents
Mark Leviste and Kris Aquino
Mark Leviste via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Despite being grateful for what he has done for her, Kris Aquino asked suitor Mark Leviste to stay focused on his constituents in Batangas.

In the comments section of Kris’ gratitude post, Mark commented emojis. Kris then told Mark that she's happy to have known him better.

“You’ve been a blessing to be with me/us every step of the way since my birthday- because you’ve seen the deep bone pain I endure, the hives & bruises that multiply when exposed to the wrong environment, and you worry together w/ Bimb, my team, and the rest of my adoptive Houston, OC and LA families when my BP starts rising and hits a triple whammy with the systolic at 150+, the diastolic at 105+, and my heart rate hitting 100, too," she said.

“Your willingness to be here to see me through these difficult tests and nonstop doctors’ appointments has made me even more grateful to have gotten to know the real you better. (A lot of the pics in this video were taken by the vice governor of Batangas who has mastered the art of iPhone photography)…” she added. 

Kris also said that she’s always reminding Mark to focus more on his constituents than her. 

“Sa mga minamahal ni Vice Gov na mga Batangueño, I have 2 tests left to determine kung kakayanin ko 'yung mga ipapasubok na bagong gamot sa'kin, praying all goes well because KAYO ang boss nya at wala sa job requirement ng VG ang tumulong mag-alaga sa ‘kin,” she said. 

“Parati kong pinaaalala sa kay VG Marc ('yun 'yung correct spelling) his responsibilities in Batangas 'di hamak mas mahalaga kumpara sa ‘kin dahil pinagkatiwalaan n'yo sya ng inyong boto. I grew up knowing: public service is a PRIVILEGE & it’s an accepted reality, serving the people whether binoto ka o hindi, that’s more important than any friendship or romantic relationship. 

“Love teaches you how to be patient; constituents in need of social services are not expected to be, because the mandate they gave is based on RESPECT & TRUST; and for all of us, life is difficult enough,” she added. 

Kris ended her comment by saying sorry to Batangas, pledging that she won’t bother their vice governor again. 

“Pasensya na po, kinailangan ko lang po ng masasandalan at hindi nya ko binigo- mga Batangueño, hindi ko na po sya gagambalain para yung FOCUS nya inyong inyo,” she said. 

